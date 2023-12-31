Bruins Rally Past Devils with Four-Goal Second Period

David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (21-7-6), which trailed 2-0 in the second period.

“I loved the response of the bench,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We felt we were playing a good game. We felt we were playing to our identity, and we felt we were playing Bruins hockey. And that played itself out. Players were competing, I thought we were physical tonight.”

Luke Hughes made it 2-0 at 1:11 of the second period with a wrist shot from behind the left face-off circle to extend his goal streak to three games.

DeBrusk cut it to 2-1 at 5:35 of the second when Brad Marchand forced a turnover behind the Devils’ net and passed to DeBrusk, who deked to the front to snap his 11-game goal drought.

“I haven’t felt this all year, so it’s nice to kind of be back, in that sense of things,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously, it was a great play by ‘Marchy.’ … I think it was just nice having a reset, honestly, in the [holiday] break.”

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 12:51, poking a rebound across the line off a shot by Brandon Carlo.

“If you make mistakes, if you kind of take a gear off or whatnot, take a shift off, it usually doesn’t result in good things,” New Jersey forward Erik Haula said. “But overall, I think both teams had chances. Very unfortunate second period.”