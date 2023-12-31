BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins scored four straight second-period goals to defeat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 at TD Garden on Saturday.
Bruins Rally Past Devils with Four-Goal Second Period
Pastrnak, Shattenkirk pot two goals each, Ullmark makes 31 saves for Boston
David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (21-7-6), which trailed 2-0 in the second period.
“I loved the response of the bench,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We felt we were playing a good game. We felt we were playing to our identity, and we felt we were playing Bruins hockey. And that played itself out. Players were competing, I thought we were physical tonight.”
Luke Hughes made it 2-0 at 1:11 of the second period with a wrist shot from behind the left face-off circle to extend his goal streak to three games.
DeBrusk cut it to 2-1 at 5:35 of the second when Brad Marchand forced a turnover behind the Devils’ net and passed to DeBrusk, who deked to the front to snap his 11-game goal drought.
“I haven’t felt this all year, so it’s nice to kind of be back, in that sense of things,” DeBrusk said. “Obviously, it was a great play by ‘Marchy.’ … I think it was just nice having a reset, honestly, in the [holiday] break.”
Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 12:51, poking a rebound across the line off a shot by Brandon Carlo.
“If you make mistakes, if you kind of take a gear off or whatnot, take a shift off, it usually doesn’t result in good things,” New Jersey forward Erik Haula said. “But overall, I think both teams had chances. Very unfortunate second period.”
Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead on the power play at 15:39, skating to the front of the net and deking around Vanecek.
“Initially, I was thinking about shooting high glove,” Pastrnak said. “But I had quick look, and I had a lot of speed, so it’s hard for the goaltender to kind of follow me all the way to the far post.”
Shattenkirk made it 4-2 at 17:14 with his 100th NHL goal and scored his second of the game at 16:49 of the third period, shooting past Vanecek’s glove for the 5-2 final.
Boston has won two in a row since the three-day holiday break from Dec. 24-26, which they entered on a four-game losing streak.
“Coming off of a big break like that, especially with how we finished going into Christmas, there could have been a lot to dwell on,” Shattenkirk said. “But everyone did a great job of resetting, and really just starting fresh and making sure that we focused on building our game, and I think that’s what these past two games have been.”
NOTES: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy left the game at 16:17 of the third period with an apparent lower-body injury after colliding with Ullmark. Boston coach Jim Montgomery said McAvoy was fine, calling the injury a ‘stinger’. … Pastrnak became the fifth player to have 60 multi-goal games with the Bruins, joining Phil Esposito (104 games), Cam Neely (76 games), Johnny Bucyk (75 games) and Rick Middleton (63 games). … Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov played 15:08 in his NHL debut.