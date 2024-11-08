Need to Know: Swayman, B's Set for Ullmark’s Return Visit

Boston aiming for fourth win in five games with Ottawa in town

By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

BOSTON – Jeremy Swayman wasn’t showing his cards.

The Bruins netminder wouldn’t reveal if a special reunion hug would be in order on Saturday night when Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators visit TD Garden with Boston aiming for its fourth win in five games.

“It’s always organic. But I guess you’ll have to wait and see,” Swayman said with a smirk following Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Swayman shared the Boston net with Ullmark for three seasons as the duo formed what many believed to be the best goaltending tandem in the National Hockey League throughout their time together.

And while they may not be teammates anymore, Swayman said their bond will endure.

“It still hasn’t hit. It still feels like I’ve got his presence around here and the traditions that we had still live on,” said Swayman, who added he was planning to spend time with Ullmark on Friday evening. “That’s with every guy that’s been through this locker room and the relationships that I’ve had with forwards and D-men alike and staff. That’s a testament to the guys that have been through this locker room and worn the jersey. We’re brothers for life.”

Swayman said that Ullmark – with whom he teamed up to win the Jennings Trophy in 2022-23 – was an invaluable mentor as he began to find his way at pro level.

“I think it goes to show what kind of character he has and his awareness to pick up those guys around him and see what he could help with, the experiences that he’s gone through and shed some light on me so I wouldn’t make the same mistakes and have better awareness in different situations,” said Swayman.

Swayman talks with the media after practice at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Ullmark’s is not the only reunion on tap for Saturday night as the two players he was traded for – Joonas Korpisalo and Mark Kastelic – also play their first game against their old team. “I have nothing but kind things to say about the organization,” said Kastelic, who spent his first four pro seasons with the Ottawa organization. “You can clearly see they’re going in the right direction still, so I wish them nothing but the best. I have a lot of positive memories there. I grew a lot.”
  • Montgomery said he has stayed in touch with a number of former Bruins, including Ullmark, even after their departures. “When the trade happened, when it was his birthday this summer, both times, I shot texts to him,” said Montgomery. “I feel like when you’ve developed a relationship with a player you want to maintain that relationship. When it was [Nick] Foligno’s birthday on Halloween, I sent him a text. Even though you’re not coaching him anymore, you’ve developed a relationship.”
  • Ottawa enters Saturday’s matchup with a 6-7-0 record. The Sens are led offensively by Tim Stutzle, who is first on the team with 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 13 games, while Brady Tkachuk paces Ottawa with seven goals. Ullmark is 2-4-0 with a 3.02 goals against average and .892 save percentage in seven games (six starts).

Kastelic talks with the media after practice on Friday

Friday’s Practice Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Tyler Johnson – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke – Charlie Coyle – Matt Poitras

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Trent Frederic

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Montgomery talks with the media after practice on Friday

