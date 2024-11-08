Need to Know: Swayman, B's Set for Ullmark’s Return Visit

BOSTON – Jeremy Swayman wasn’t showing his cards.

The Bruins netminder wouldn’t reveal if a special reunion hug would be in order on Saturday night when Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators visit TD Garden with Boston aiming for its fourth win in five games.

“It’s always organic. But I guess you’ll have to wait and see,” Swayman said with a smirk following Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Swayman shared the Boston net with Ullmark for three seasons as the duo formed what many believed to be the best goaltending tandem in the National Hockey League throughout their time together.

And while they may not be teammates anymore, Swayman said their bond will endure.

“It still hasn’t hit. It still feels like I’ve got his presence around here and the traditions that we had still live on,” said Swayman, who added he was planning to spend time with Ullmark on Friday evening. “That’s with every guy that’s been through this locker room and the relationships that I’ve had with forwards and D-men alike and staff. That’s a testament to the guys that have been through this locker room and worn the jersey. We’re brothers for life.”

Swayman said that Ullmark – with whom he teamed up to win the Jennings Trophy in 2022-23 – was an invaluable mentor as he began to find his way at pro level.

“I think it goes to show what kind of character he has and his awareness to pick up those guys around him and see what he could help with, the experiences that he’s gone through and shed some light on me so I wouldn’t make the same mistakes and have better awareness in different situations,” said Swayman.