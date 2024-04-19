Need to Know: Round 1 | Bruins-Maple Leafs

BOSTON – Charlie McAvoy said it best.

Here we go again.

For the fourth time in the last 12 seasons and 17th time in history, the Bruins and Maple Leafs will do battle in the postseason when they meet in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night at TD Garden.

“I can't wait,” said McAvoy. “It's the best time of the year, and this is what you play for. Here we go again. It's going to be fun. It's always a good series when play these guys. They're, obviously, an outstanding franchise. And there's a lot of history between the two of us.

“It's just exciting…even more so than it is in the regular season. It's time to go to work and it's all business here.

“We have an expectation for our group. We get to start this journey [Saturday].”

McAvoy said that the hope is the Bruins have learned from the adversity they faced throughout the regular season, one that had them finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 47-20-15 record and 109 points. In contrast with their historic campaign of a year ago – during which they compiled a record-setting 65 wins and 135 points – the 2023-24 season provided plenty of teaching moments.

“I don't think there's any question. There was a different regular season last year,” said McAvoy. “When you have unmatched success in terms of being the best regular-season team ever – obviously didn't go through too many particularly difficult times during the regular season.

“I would say that's not the case this year. We had a great regular season, but it wasn't without its own trials…different group, different expectations, different regular season, a couple of different things, but definitely different from last year.

“I think that adversity helps. Absolutely.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said his players “seem to be more in the moment this year.”

“Internally, [the environment] changes,” Montgomery said of how things ramp up once the postseason arrives. “There’s more urgency in what we’re doing. You can tell the practice pace both days was tremendous – second and third effort was there naturally.

“The urgency of trying to get done what you need to get done to be ready for [Saturday] night. That’s the exciting part. It’s why you want to be part of the NHL is to play these games. The excitement level is high.”