Need to Know: Poitras ‘Very Close’ to Return to Lineup

BOSTON – After missing the first two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, Matt Poitras could be back in the lineup when the Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings in a Saturday matinee at TD Garden.

“He’s very close, he’s progressing the right way. I’m gonna say he’s a possibility [Saturday]. We’ve just got to see how he responds later today,” coach Jim Montgomery said following Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Poitras, who has not suited up since the B’s final preseason contest on Oct. 1, was a full participant in the session, centering Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau on Boston’s third line.

“I’m really excited,” said Poitras. “Hopefully I get in the lineup and get to play. It’s been a long time since I played a game that’s meaningful. The preseason games mean something, you want to try to get ready for the season but now it really means something. I just want to get out there and play.”

The 20-year-old has not played in a regular season game since Jan. 25, his rookie season cut short by a shoulder injury that required surgery.

“It’s frustrating,” said Poitras. “You come into camp and you don’t really think about [getting hurt again]. You just want to stay healthy and make the team. Getting hurt like that, just need to not put myself in positions to get hurt and just try and stay healthy.”

Poitras finished his first NHL campaign with 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) in 33 games and is hoping that an offseason of training and rehabilitation will put him in position for an even better sophomore season.

“I just felt better and better as the preseason went along. Being a little bit older and having those first 30 games under my belt, confidence grows and grows and get more comfortable holding onto pucks and trying to make plays,” said Poitras.

“I feel stronger, faster. I’ll never be one of the strongest guys out there just because I’m not the biggest guy. But I feel comfortable going into the corner with just about anybody.”

And if he’s playing with Frederic and Brazeau, he knows he’ll have plenty of brawn on his side.

“We got a lot of big boys on this team, especially if I’m playing with Freddy and Braz,” said Poitras. “Those guys can get in the corners, they’re big guys who hold onto pucks. For me it’s just finding open ice. I’m not gonna shy away from the corners either. It’s nice to have some big boys out here.”