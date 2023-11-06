News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

The B's look to bounce back tonight in Dallas after being handed their first regulation loss on Saturday night in Detroit.

Lineup Changes:

  • The Bruins remain without Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort on defense, keeping Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon, and Ian Mitchell in the lineup.
  • Up top, things will stay the same despite switching the lines quite a bit to start the season. "We are switching the lines a lot,” said Brad Marchand. “Working on chemistry with different guys is almost an everyday thing from talking about different places we need to be to support each and learning eachothers tendencies and stuff like that but its been a lot of fun…we’ve had a great start to the year.”
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net looking to remain perfect so far this season.

Montgomery talks with the media before BOS at DAL

Opposing view:

  • "This was a high end team last year,” said Jim Montgomery. “You know, they were a semifinalist in the Stanley Cup playoffs as well…they're a dangerous team in transition both ways and they've got some dynamic players.”
  • Roope Hinta leads the stars in points with five goals and six assists for 11 points.
  • The Stars sit at the top of Central divison with a record of 7-2-1.
  • “They play a mature game…we are going to have to have our best tonight we know that,” said Star’s Sam Steel when asked about the Bruins at Dallas’s morning skate.
  • Like the Bruins, The Stars are also coming off a Saturday night loss, falling 2-1 to the Vancouver Canucks ending a three game win streak.

Marchand talks with the media before BOS at DAL

Monday’s Projected Lineup 

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake Debrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell 

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark