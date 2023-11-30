Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks

Heinen Up Top

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is switching things around on Thursday night with some shuffled-up lines against the Sharks. Among the changes is a new-look top trio with Matt Poitras centering Marchand and Danton Heinen.

“I think it will be good,” said Marchand. “Heinen has been playing great all year and Matt is such a gifted young player. I think it's like any new line, the more you communicate and talk to each other and support each other, the more success you're going to have. We will all work together on that.”

Heinen has been a strong contributor offensively of late, having tallied five points (two goals, three assists) over his last seven games as he continues to settle in after officially joining the club a month ago.

“I don't think I try to change too much, just complement them anyway I can,” Heinen said of his new role as the top line right wing. “Obviously, high skilled guys and offensive guys so just complement them anyway I can.”

Montgomery said that Heinen’s battle and compete level has been among the B’s best.

“He's reloading well, he's winning [battles],” said Montgomery. “We keep track of 50/50 battles. He's someone that's winning at a 64% level…so we're getting the puck He's ending plays and we're going the other way, or he's keeping pucks alive in the offensive zone. And he's made a lot of good offensive plays, either support plays…and he's becoming more primary.

“We've encouraged him to use his shot more and I think he's done that here in the last five games. He's a complementary support player, so it's really valuable because I feel he can complement anyone, anywhere, and he can obviously help any center.”

Heinen added that winning his puck battles has certainly been a focus.

"Hasn't always been that way, but I think I rely on my stick a lot, I think maybe too much in the past,” said Heinen. “But kind of trying to get better in my position and getting my body in there then kind of relying on my stick to win it, little bit of both. It’s something I keep on trying to improve on.”