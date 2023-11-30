Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks

Boston, in the midst of three-game skid, returns home aiming to right ship

brad
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins are back on home ice on Thursday night to host the San Jose Sharks as they aim to snap their three-game losing skid, a stretch that has the Black & Gold irritated but not panicked.

“These things happen,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “I think we're spoiled. Obviously, with last year's season…that's not normal and every team goes through stretches like this. It's all about just getting back to playing the way that we need to have success. And that's not overthinking it and thinking it’s a big deal…once you start thinking that it is, then it will become that.

“It's just about looking forward and looking at doing our job tonight and putting our best team on the ice and focusing on what we need to do to have success and that's being really good defensively. That's always been how we've won around here so we have to get back to that – and if we do, we'll be fine.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Marchand talks before B's face off against San Jose

Heinen Up Top

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is switching things around on Thursday night with some shuffled-up lines against the Sharks. Among the changes is a new-look top trio with Matt Poitras centering Marchand and Danton Heinen.

“I think it will be good,” said Marchand. “Heinen has been playing great all year and Matt is such a gifted young player. I think it's like any new line, the more you communicate and talk to each other and support each other, the more success you're going to have. We will all work together on that.”

Heinen has been a strong contributor offensively of late, having tallied five points (two goals, three assists) over his last seven games as he continues to settle in after officially joining the club a month ago.

“I don't think I try to change too much, just complement them anyway I can,” Heinen said of his new role as the top line right wing. “Obviously, high skilled guys and offensive guys so just complement them anyway I can.”

Montgomery said that Heinen’s battle and compete level has been among the B’s best.

“He's reloading well, he's winning [battles],” said Montgomery. “We keep track of 50/50 battles. He's someone that's winning at a 64% level…so we're getting the puck He's ending plays and we're going the other way, or he's keeping pucks alive in the offensive zone. And he's made a lot of good offensive plays, either support plays…and he's becoming more primary.

“We've encouraged him to use his shot more and I think he's done that here in the last five games. He's a complementary support player, so it's really valuable because I feel he can complement anyone, anywhere, and he can obviously help any center.”

Heinen added that winning his puck battles has certainly been a focus.

"Hasn't always been that way, but I think I rely on my stick a lot, I think maybe too much in the past,” said Heinen. “But kind of trying to get better in my position and getting my body in there then kind of relying on my stick to win it, little bit of both. It’s something I keep on trying to improve on.”

Heinen talks before BOS vs. SJS on Thursday

Wait There’s More

  • After being pulled on Monday night in Columbus, Montgomery is turning right back to Jeremy Swayman between the pipes against the Sharks. “I love Sway’s attitude,” said Marchand. “Very competitive kid. Competes all day every day in practice and in games. Unfortunately, last game we threw him under the bus a little bit and Monty had to switch things up cause we were playing bad in front of him. We let him down in that sense so I'm really looking forward to him getting back in there.”
  • Montgomery on the mindset of Kevin Shattenkirk, who was a healthy scratch for the B’s back-to-back in three of the last five games. “He's been a real pro,” said Montgomery. “He's been great in the sense that he's looking for, ‘what do I need to do to be in the lineup every night?’ I thought he made some good steps in the last game. I thought he was more assertive last game, even though we lost…I thought his individual game showed signs of moving in the right direction.”
  • The Sharks come into Thursday’s game 0-9-0 on the road this season, though they have won two straight after victories over Vancouver (4-3 on Saturday) and Washington (2-1 on Monday) in San Jose. At 5-15-2 (12 points), they remain at the bottom of the NHL standings.
  • Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in 21 games, while Fabian Zetterlund and Mike Hoffman pace San Jose with six goals apiece.

A chat with Sharks Forward Tomas Hertl

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Morgan Geekie**

DEFENSEMEN**

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk**

GOALIES**

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Montgomery talks ahead of Bruins vs. Sharks

News Feed

Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on November 30

Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on November 30
Bruins Take Part in Annual Holiday Toy Shopping 

Bruins Take Part in Annual Holiday Toy Shopping 
Bruins Get Back to Work as They Aim to Snap Skid

Bruins Get Back to Work as They Aim to Snap Skid
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Bruins Suffer Third Straight Loss with Setback in Columbus
Need to Know: Bruins at Columbus

Need to Know: Bruins at Columbus
Boston Bruins New York Rangers game recap November 25

Bruins Drop Second Straight in Regulation with Loss to Rangers
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Grzelcyk Added to Roster; Lohrei, Brown Assigned to Providence
Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

Bruins Fall to Red Wings, Suffer Second Regulation Loss 
Photos: Bruins Dads Trip 2023

Photos: Bruins Dads Trip 2023 | Tampa & Florida
Bruins Cap Dads Trip with Win in Florida

Bruins Cap Dads Trip with Win in Florida
Photos: B's Dads Watch Florida Game with Bobby Orr

Photos: B's Dads Watch Florida Game with Bobby Orr
Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Presented by The Black Dog

Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Presented by The Black Dog
Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Bruins Surrender Lead in Final Seconds, Lose to Lightning in OT
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
Photos: Bruins Dads Attend Morning Skate in Tampa

Photos: Bruins Dads Attend Morning Skate in Tampa
For 1970s Bruins, Banner Raising Was A Long Time Coming

For 1970s Bruins, Banner Raising Was A Long Time Coming
Photos: B's Dads Arrive for Fathers Trip

Photos: B's Dads Arrive for Fathers Trip
1970, 1972 Bruins Reunite at TD Garden

Photos: 1970, 1972 Bruins Reunite at TD Garden