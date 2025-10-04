Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers

BOSTON –– It is the final dress rehearsal for the Boston Bruins.

Saturday afternoon’s 2 p.m. game at TD Garden against the New York Rangers marks the Bruins’ sixth and last exhibition matchup before the 2025-26 season officially begins on Oct. 8.

Boston is down to 28 players in training camp, and Saturday’s lineup will feature most of the team’s top talent. There has been a lot to learn under new head coach Marco Sturm, but the Bruins feel ready to put what they’ve been working on into practice.

“Every day is an opportunity to get better, and I think we’ve used it as such,” Charlie McAvoy said. “Whoever is going to be with us to get going, you’ll know they earned it through this camp. It’s been a hard camp and a lot of compete.”

Fraser Minten is one of the players battling to secure a spot come opening night. The 21-year-old forward will skate against the Rangers, centering the third line between Tanner Jeannot and Mikey Eyssimont. Minten, who was traded to Boston in March and spent time in both the AHL and NHL, feels the pressure of the final days of camp but does not want it to affect his performance