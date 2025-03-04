Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Marchand considered “week-to-week” with upper-body injury

MARCHY
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Bruins captain Brad Marchand is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, interim head coach Joe Sacco announced on Tuesday morning. The winger was injured during Saturday’s win over the Penguins and did not suit up for Boston’s loss to the Wild on Sunday afternoon.

“A hard guy to replace,” said Sacco. “We’re going to miss him. But it creates opportunities for other guys now to step up, some of our younger players like a [Georgii] Merkulov or [Matt] Poitras, gives them more of an opportunity.”

There is also plenty of opportunity for some of Boston’s veterans to fill the leadership void left by Marchand’s absence.

“It’s not one guy that’s gonnna come up and be Marchy, no one can do that,” said Charlie Coyle. “But we can all take another little step together, bring that leadership that we spread throughout. And on the ice the way we play, the way we’ve got to come out and the focus we’ve got to bring too when you’re missing pieces like that.

“He brings so many different elements to the game that we’re gonna miss. No one is gonna be him individually but together we can all take a little piece of that and help out that way.”

Coyle has been donning the second ‘A’ with Charlie McAvoy also sidelined by injury, a responsibility he has not taken lightly.

“It’s an honor. It’s just another added incentive to myself to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to be on and bring that leadership and do what I do to help play the right way and help the team win and do the best I can, leading by example,’” said Coyle. “It’s things I already try to do but if anything, it’s another incentive. It’s a big time deal to have that. It’s an honor and a privilege and you can’t forget that. You’ve got to take advantage of that. That’s something that I need to work on.”

Coyle talks with the media before BOS vs. NSH

Frederic Traded

The Bruins announced on Tuesday afternoon that Trent Frederic and Max Jones have been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and defenseman Max Wanner.

Frederic, a first-round pick of the B’s in 2016, played his first seven seasons with Boston, registering 55 goals, 54 assists and 109 points in 337 games.

Speaking before the trade was announced, Brandon Carlo noted the differences for the Bruins ahead of the deadline this season compared to previous years.

“You never like that feeling of uncertainty,” Carlo said following Tuesday’s morning skate. “I don’t think anybody does. Nobody really likes change either, but for us and the approach that we’ve had, including myself, is just going day by day and contributing to this group and being the best part of it as I can be.

“I love being a Boston Bruin and want to continue to be a Boston Bruin but for our group in general, it has been different. In years past, we’re kind of adding to go for that push.

“This year’s a little different but I still have a lot of faith in this group, the guys that we have within this room and I wouldn’t want to be battling with anybody else.”

Opposing View

The Predators, who are closing out a three-game road trip, have lost two straight games and are 21-32-7 with 49 points on the season, putting them in seventh place in the Central Division. Filip Forsberg paces the Preds with 22 goals and 54 points in 60 games, while Jonathan Marchessault (18-27—45), Roman Josi (9-29—38), Ryan O’Reilly (14-22—36), and Steven Stamkos (17-16—33) round out the team’s top five scorers.

Juuse Saros has, once again, carried the load between the pipes for the Preds, posting a 13-25-6 record with a 2.96 goals against average and .898 save percentage.

The Predators shutout the Bruins, 4-0, in Nashville in October.

“I think you look at their lineup and maybe they haven’t played as well as they would be on paper, but offensively they have a lot of high-end talent,” said Carlo. “For us, we want to continue to focus on the defensive structure of our game and from there we’ll create more offense. Definitely not allowing them to get too many goals or go on the power play is the objective tonight.”

Carlo talks with the media before BOS vs. NSH

Wait, There’s More

  • Sacco confirmed that Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for Boston.
  • With Ian Mitchell assigned to Providence on Tuesday morning, Jordan Oesterle will re-enter the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28. “We want to see Ozzy playing the game with his feet more,” said Sacco. “I want to see him with good gaps in the neutral zone. I’d like to see him closing plays in three-quarter ice as opposed to our zone. Ozzy’s not the biggest guy but when he plays with a good stick, when he has a good gap, he can shutdown plays in the neutral zone. We’re looking for good gaps and we need some offense from him as well at the blue line.”
  • Sacco on what the team is expecting from Georgii Merkulov: “Merk’s there with Coyle and Lindholm starting the game to drive some more offense and help us create through the neutral zone, coming through transition with some speed, carrying the puck.Even in the offensive zone, he’s here to be responsible defensively, but he’s here to generate offensively.”
  • Sacco on what the team is expecting from Jeffrey Viel: “Pretty straightforward player. He gets the puck in the neutral zone, likes to play behind on the forecheck, get in there and be physical. He goes to the net, he’s had a couple of opportunities around the net front the last couple games. Maybe one of them will go in. He’s here to provide energy, provide a physical presence.”

Sacco talks ahead of BOS vs. NSH

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Georgii Merkulov – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke – Matt Poitras – Justin Brazeau

Jeffrey Viel – Johnny

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon – Jordan Oesterle

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

BOS hosts NSH at TD Garden without Marchand. Oestrle is back in and Swayman in net

News Feed

Boston Bruins Acquire Max Wanner, 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Edmonton Oilers

Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Shutout by Wild, Pastrnak's Point Streak Ends

Pastrnak Pushes Point Steak to 17, Bruins Hold off Penguins

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Pastrnak Pushes Streak to 16 with 800th NHL Point, Bruins Fall to Islanders

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Prospects Report: P-Bruins' Offense Explodes During Two-Win Weekend

Bruins Surrender Lead, Fall to Maple Leafs in Overtime

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Comeback Falls Short as Bruins Return from Break Ends with OT Loss to Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Marchand: 4 Nations ‘Means A Little More’ Being in Boston 

Bruins Thinking of McAvoy as Team Gears Up for Weekend Return 

Bruins Medical Update on Charlie McAvoy | Feb. 19

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

Bruins Medical Update on Charlie McAvoy | Feb. 18

4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston 'phenomenal' experience