Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

BOSTON – Bruins captain Brad Marchand is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, interim head coach Joe Sacco announced on Tuesday morning. The winger was injured during Saturday’s win over the Penguins and did not suit up for Boston’s loss to the Wild on Sunday afternoon.

“A hard guy to replace,” said Sacco. “We’re going to miss him. But it creates opportunities for other guys now to step up, some of our younger players like a [Georgii] Merkulov or [Matt] Poitras, gives them more of an opportunity.”

There is also plenty of opportunity for some of Boston’s veterans to fill the leadership void left by Marchand’s absence.

“It’s not one guy that’s gonnna come up and be Marchy, no one can do that,” said Charlie Coyle. “But we can all take another little step together, bring that leadership that we spread throughout. And on the ice the way we play, the way we’ve got to come out and the focus we’ve got to bring too when you’re missing pieces like that.

“He brings so many different elements to the game that we’re gonna miss. No one is gonna be him individually but together we can all take a little piece of that and help out that way.”

Coyle has been donning the second ‘A’ with Charlie McAvoy also sidelined by injury, a responsibility he has not taken lightly.

“It’s an honor. It’s just another added incentive to myself to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to be on and bring that leadership and do what I do to help play the right way and help the team win and do the best I can, leading by example,’” said Coyle. “It’s things I already try to do but if anything, it’s another incentive. It’s a big time deal to have that. It’s an honor and a privilege and you can’t forget that. You’ve got to take advantage of that. That’s something that I need to work on.”