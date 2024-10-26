Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Boston aiming to snap losing streak with matchup against rival Toronto

LOHREI
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at TD Garden in the clubs’ first matchup since last season’s seven-game playoff showdown.

"It never hurts having one of your biggest rivals in town,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “Both Original Six, last year's series alone. That easily gets the juices going. Might be a good diversion. But the main focus needs to be on our own progress."

Montgomery said that he can already see the Maple Leafs taking on the characteristics of their new head coach, Craig Berube, with a “more direct” style of play.

“Watching the tape, you can see the identity of their head coach,” Montgomery explained. “They want to be a forechecking team, they want to put you under duress to cause turnovers and create scoring chances. That’s Chief.”

Like the Bruins, Toronto has gotten off to an uneven start with a 4-4-0 record and is coming off two straight losses – a 6-2 setback against Columbus on Tuesday and a 5-1 defeat to the Blues on Thursday.

“When it’s this early – I couldn’t even tell you their record,” said Charlie Coyle. “I don’t worry about records right now. You know they’re gonna be a good team. Whatever their record shows or doesn’t show, they’ve been a good team for a while and I’m sure under a good coach like that, hard-nosed coach, he has them playing a good style of hockey and a hard-nosed style of hockey.

“We’re expecting a hard game tonight, just like we usually do against these guys. It’s up to us to be prepared and show them what we got.”

Coyle talks before the Bruins play the Maple Leafs

Poitras Stays at Wing

For the second straight game, Matt Poitras will shift over from center to skate on the wing, this time with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. In Boston’s loss to Dallas on Thursday night, the second-year forward started on the right side with Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha.

"I felt pretty comfortable there,” said Poitras. “Obviously, fortunate to be able to play alongside C's and March. Hopefully just play the same way I played last game – get pucks out and be simple."

Montgomery has been pleased with Poitras’ game and is hoping that he can provide an offensive spark for Marchand and Coyle.

“He continues to make plays,” said Poitras. “We’re trying to find the right balance on lines and it’s an opportunity for him. He’s playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s from just outside Toronto. It’s a great opportunity.

“Everyone that knows him and has ever been associated with him since he was 7 years old in hockey is gonna be watching him playing against the Maple Leafs. That’s a great opportunity for him.”

Poitras, a native of Ajax, Ontario, expected that most of his family and friends will be tuning in for the Saturday night showdown.

“All my buddies are Leafs fans, I’m sure they’ll all be watching,” said Poitras. “Obviously coming from Southern Ontario, lot of Leafs fans. All my friends are Leafs fans. My family and friends are Leafs fans, I’m sure they’ll be watching. They watch every Leafs game.

“Just knowing friends and family will be watching, you want to be your best. Growing up around there, I was kind of a Leafs fan growing up - I want to be at my best and beat the Leafs.”

Poitras talks ahead of Saturday night tilt vs. TOR

Wait, There’s More

  • Montgomery confirmed his starting goalie by saying, “goaler tonight played for us in the playoffs last year,” an indication that Jeremy Swayman will get the call between the pipes.
  • After sitting out Thursday’s loss to the Stars as a healthy scratch, Mason Lohrei appears to be subbing back in for Parker Wotherspoon on the back end.
  • Forward Riley Tufte was placed on waivers on Saturday after suiting up for two games with Boston this season. “We wanted him to go down and get reps, get opportunities, play in games, getting feeling good about himself,” said Montgomery. “One thing with the Boston Bruins is we always leave the lines of communication open. IF he goes down and he dominates he’ll be back up.”

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Matt Poitras

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Montgomery updates the media ahead of BOS vs. TOR

News Feed

Marchand, Bruins Recover to Defeat Maple Leafs in OT

Bruins Set Back by Stars, Lose Third Straight in Return Home

Need to Know: Bruins Return Home Aiming to Snap Skid

Bruins Shut Out by Nashville in Road Trip Finale

Need to Know: Bruins Set for Road Trip Finale in Nashville

Bruins Fall to Utah in OT as Road Trip Continues

Need to Know: Bruins Set for Inaugural Visit to Utah

Bruins Unveil Commemorative Uniform Ahead of Dec. 1 Centennial Game, Presented by Dunkin’

Bruins Hold Off Avalanche, Start Road Trip with Win

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche 

Bruins Fall to Panthers in Monday Matinée at TD Garden

Pastrnak Scores in OT to Lift Bruins Over Kings

Bruins Place Ian Mitchell on Waivers

Need to Know: Poitras ‘Very Close’ to Return to Lineup

Bruins Bounce Back with Home-Opening Win Over Montreal

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

Bruins Drop Season Opener to Panthers

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers