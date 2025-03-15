Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

BOSTON – For the second consecutive Saturday, the Bruins and Bolts will do battle as the teams square off at TD Garden with Boston look for its third win in four games since the trade deadline. The Black & Gold took last weekend’s meeting, 4-0, at Amalie Arena with a spirited effort in their first game after a whirlwind deadline that saw the team deal away Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo.

“I think it’s important that we are ready to play every game…we want to make sure we’re here to play, especially with an offensive team like Tampa, who is dangerous,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said of his club’s matchup against the Lightning, who have dropped three straight.

“They’re very dangerous off the rush, in-zone. We have to be sharp, we have to be executing, executing well on our breakouts handling the pressure and then making good decisions with the puck early on, playing behind, establish a forecheck game, and just be ready.

“The attention to details is going to be important here, especially early on.”