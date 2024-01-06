Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Boston’s lineup in flux ahead of meeting against Tampa at TD Garden

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins’ lineup is a bit in flux ahead of Saturday night’s tilt against Tampa at TD Garden. Coach Jim Montgomery said the team has “a lot of balls in the air” and was not able to provide a “concrete” lineup following the morning skate on Causeway Street.

Montgomery did say that James van Riemsdyk, who left the morning skate early, will not play against the Lightning and is considered day-to-day.

Matt Poitras, who has not played since Dec. 16 after representing Canada at World Juniors, is an option to return to the lineup. He was centering Trent Frederic and Danton Heinen during the morning skate.

“He makes a lot of plays and competes on both ends,” Montgomery said when asked what Poitras brings to the B’s lineup. “That's what we're going to need. We've talked a lot about him, about his game management, not extending shifts, so managing the game and working back towards our goal line…like when he has the puck on his stick, he makes plays and that's what excites us about him.”

Mason Lohrei, meanwhile, did not participate in the morning skate as he underwent more dental work related to the puck he took to the face earlier this week in Columbus. Parker Wotherspoon skated alongside Kevin Shattenkirk in his stead.

“Lohrei wasn't here this morning. He's an option. He's in the dental chair right now,” said Montgomery. “He had some residual stuff with his teeth from the puck the other night, so that's why I don't have concrete answers for you as far as what the lineup is going to be.”

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS vs. TBL

The Bruins and Lightning are meeting for the second time this season. Tampa won the first matchup, 5-4, in overtime on Nov. 20 at Amalie Arena. The Bolts are closing out a three-game road trip and are coming off a 4-1 win in Minnesota on Thursday night.

Tampa (19-16-5) sits one point back of Philadelphia and New Jersey for a wild card spot.

“They’ve got a lot of skill, they’re a fast team, pretty complete team,” said Trent Frederic. “They’ve got a lot of guys we can key onto. If we keep playing like we have in the past couple games, minus last game, I think we’ll have a good outcome.

“It’s kind of turned into a bit of a rivalry game. They’re a fun team that we like to play against. It feels like every time we play them it’s a pretty physical, fast hockey game.”

Nikita Kucherov is tied with the Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in scoring with 64 points in 39 games. His 27 goals rank second behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

“Can't take penalties. We've got to be aware,” said Montgomery. “Plays almost 24 minutes a night, so it's not like you can maybe match up D-men against him. You can't match up the line against him, so every forward has to know when he's on the ice and you have to get pucks out. You can't give players like that, like we did last game with [Sidney] Crosby, second-chance opportunities in the O-Zone.”

Brayden Point is second on the Lightning with 17 goals and 40 points in 40 games.

“He's a terrific, terrific player, who plays the game the right way at both ends of the ice, comes back hard, makes plays at top end speed, drives to the middle of the ice so Kucherov can drive and do his thing,” said Montgomery.

Bruins set to host Lightning on Saturday at home

