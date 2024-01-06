Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

BOSTON – The Bruins’ lineup is a bit in flux ahead of Saturday night’s tilt against Tampa at TD Garden. Coach Jim Montgomery said the team has “a lot of balls in the air” and was not able to provide a “concrete” lineup following the morning skate on Causeway Street.

Montgomery did say that James van Riemsdyk, who left the morning skate early, will not play against the Lightning and is considered day-to-day.

Matt Poitras, who has not played since Dec. 16 after representing Canada at World Juniors, is an option to return to the lineup. He was centering Trent Frederic and Danton Heinen during the morning skate.

“He makes a lot of plays and competes on both ends,” Montgomery said when asked what Poitras brings to the B’s lineup. “That's what we're going to need. We've talked a lot about him, about his game management, not extending shifts, so managing the game and working back towards our goal line…like when he has the puck on his stick, he makes plays and that's what excites us about him.”

Mason Lohrei, meanwhile, did not participate in the morning skate as he underwent more dental work related to the puck he took to the face earlier this week in Columbus. Parker Wotherspoon skated alongside Kevin Shattenkirk in his stead.

“Lohrei wasn't here this morning. He's an option. He's in the dental chair right now,” said Montgomery. “He had some residual stuff with his teeth from the puck the other night, so that's why I don't have concrete answers for you as far as what the lineup is going to be.”