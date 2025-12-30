Zary wins it in OT, Flames edge Bruins

Boston defenseman Jonathan Aspirot took a high-sticking minor penalty at the end of the third period, putting the Flames on the power play to start overtime. Zary converted with a one-handed backhand shot that appeared to get some help off a defender’s stick on the way through the five-hole of Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman five-hole.

“We've watched it a few times, I don't know,” Zary said of how the puck went in. “Might have to play rock, paper scissors (for who gets credit). It doesn't really matter. We were just excited to get the win. We all looked at each other like, ‘Who touched that? Who scored that?’ It was pretty funny.”

Blake Coleman also scored and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves for the Flames (17-18-4), who have won five of seven (5-2-0) and improved to 9-1-1 in their past 11 games at home.

After a slow start that had them last in the Western Conference on Dec. 2, Calgary is three points behind the San Jose Sharks for the second wild-card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“That's what we have in this room,” Wolf said. “You look at last year and how everybody put us in the gutter, and we found a way to claw and just about get in, fell short, and I think guys really want to figure out a way to get in. It doesn't matter how, and we're trying to put some good games together here at home, and we're doing a good job doing that so far.”