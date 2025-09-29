Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers 

Pastrnak and Swayman will make their preseason debut at TD Garden

pasta
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are back at TD Garden for a rematch against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Monday’s 7 p.m. puck drop on Causeway Street will mark the second of two preseason games between the teams. The Bruins beat the Flyers 4-3 on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, fueled by two second-period goals from Dalton Bancroft.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in net for the Bruins for the first time this preseason. The goaltender posted a 3.11 goals against average and .892 save percentage through 58 games last year, and is looking to improve upon those numbers heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Head coach Marco Sturm said the plan is for Swayman to play the entire 60 minutes.

“Excited to see him back,” Sturm. “I think his camp – he’s been solid, rock solid. But I think it starts now. It starts today with game one for him. It’s been a while, for a long time, and we’re going to build on that. For sure, he’s going to play another game.”

After missing the first week of training camp due to tendonitis in his knee, David Pastrnak has been a full participant and will also make his preseason game debut on Monday. The forward logged 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games last season. Pastrnak has been reunited with linemates Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm – the trio has consistently skated on the first line together throughout camp practices. Geekie and Lindholm are both in the lineup against the Flyers, too.

“Those two played together for a long time and obviously have good chemistry,” Lindholm said of Pastrnak and Geekie. “So for me, it is kind of just start off where I left. Play solid defensively, and once I get the puck, try to put it in their hands.”

Sturm speaks with the media ahead of preseason matchup vs. PHI at TD Garden on Monday

Wait, There’s More

  • Fraser Minten will play in his third exhibition game on Monday. The 21-year-old forward, who was traded to Boston in March, has remained with the Group A (NHL-regulars) through the second week of camp. Minten most recently centered a line with Matt Poitras and Matěj Blümel during Sunday’s skate. Both Poitras and Blümel are in the lineup against the Flyers.
  • Sean Kuraly will play his first game at TD Garden since signing his two-year deal with the Bruins in July. The 32-year-old forward spent five seasons in Boston (2016-21) before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets for four seasons. In his second stint in the Black and Gold, Kuraly has already been a strong veteran voice and grinding presence in the bottom six.
  • Frederic Brunet remains in the mix for Boston on the blueline and is expected to be in the lineup on Monday. The defenseman had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in the AHL with the Providence Bruins last season. He is entering his third full year with the organization.

Opposing View

  • Garnet Hathaway is listed in the Flyers’ lineup. The veteran forward played for the Bruins in the 2022-23 season before signing in Philadelphia as a free agent in July 2023. Hathaway had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 67 games last season.
  • Aleksei Kolosov and Dan Vladar are options in net for Philadelphia. Kolosov had a 3.59 GAA and .867 SV% in 17 games last year. Vladar – who was a third-round draft pick of the Bruins in 2015 – had a 2.80 GAA and .898 SV% in 30 games with the Calgary Flames last season before signing with the Flyers in July.
  • Bobby Brink will be in the forward group for Philadelphia. The 24-year-old had 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 79 games last season. Brink’s middle name is Orr – his father, Andy Brink, named him after legendary Bruin Bobby Orr, who was one of his favorite players.

