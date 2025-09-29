Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are back at TD Garden for a rematch against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Monday’s 7 p.m. puck drop on Causeway Street will mark the second of two preseason games between the teams. The Bruins beat the Flyers 4-3 on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, fueled by two second-period goals from Dalton Bancroft.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in net for the Bruins for the first time this preseason. The goaltender posted a 3.11 goals against average and .892 save percentage through 58 games last year, and is looking to improve upon those numbers heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Head coach Marco Sturm said the plan is for Swayman to play the entire 60 minutes.

“Excited to see him back,” Sturm. “I think his camp – he’s been solid, rock solid. But I think it starts now. It starts today with game one for him. It’s been a while, for a long time, and we’re going to build on that. For sure, he’s going to play another game.”

After missing the first week of training camp due to tendonitis in his knee, David Pastrnak has been a full participant and will also make his preseason game debut on Monday. The forward logged 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games last season. Pastrnak has been reunited with linemates Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm – the trio has consistently skated on the first line together throughout camp practices. Geekie and Lindholm are both in the lineup against the Flyers, too.

“Those two played together for a long time and obviously have good chemistry,” Lindholm said of Pastrnak and Geekie. “So for me, it is kind of just start off where I left. Play solid defensively, and once I get the puck, try to put it in their hands.”