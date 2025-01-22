Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils 

The Bruins look to stay in the win column tonight as they take on the New Jersey Devils in the first game of a back-to-back.
A Look At The Lineup:
- Mark Kastelic will be out of the lineup after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday’s game.
- Max Jones will replace Kastelic on the fourth line to skate with Justin Brazeau and Johnny Beecher. "It feels good to be back," said Jones. "Working on growing my game back to where it should be…excited to be up here and help the team win some games."
- Trent Frederic will remain out of the lineup with illness.
- Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.