Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils 

The Bruins look to stay in the win column tonight as they take on the New Jersey Devils in the first game of a back-to-back.

A Look At The Lineup:

  • Mark Kastelic will be out of the lineup after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday’s game.
  • Max Jones will replace Kastelic on the fourth line to skate with Justin Brazeau and Johnny Beecher. "It feels good to be back," said Jones. "Working on growing my game back to where it should be…excited to be up here and help the team win some games."
  • Trent Frederic will remain out of the lineup with illness.
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.

Jones speaks with the media of matchup @NJD

Opposing view:

  • The Devils are looking to break a four game losing streak.
  • Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 18 goals and 37 assists for 55 points. "There are a lot of good young forwards that are coming into their own in this league now," said Sacco. "Hughes being one of them."
  • This will be the first time the Bruins and Devils meet this season. "They are a dangerous team offensively and they've been playing much better defensively," said Sacco. "Managing the puck effectively is going to be one of the keys for us...but they are a real good team."
  • The Devils check in at fifth in the East.

Sacco speaks with the media of matchup @NJD

Wednesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Matt Poitras – Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Oliver Wahlstrom – Elias Lindholm – Vinni Lettieri

Max Jones – Johnny Beecher – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Jordan Oesterle – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

