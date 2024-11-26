Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canucks

BOSTON – The Bruins will be in search of their third straight win under interim head coach Joe Sacco when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The tilt will begin Boston’s second set of back-to-backs this season as the club will travel to Long Island for a matchup against the Islanders on Wednesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

McLaughlin to Debut

After being recalled from Providence over the weekend, Marc McLaughlin will make his season debut for the Bruins, playing on the right wing alongside Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle on Boston’s third line.

“He’s got to fulfill that third line role tonight with Charlie and Freddy,” said Sacco. “He’s got to be hard to play against, get in on the forecheck, disrupt the defensemen, make sure that he’s responsible defensively and when opportunities come, he’s got a great shot. I want to see the release, I want to see it go on net. We’ve talked already about trying to be more shot-focused as a group. He certainly can do that with his shot.”

With McLaughlin in the lineup, Tyler Johnson will be the healthy scratch up front.

“It’s the role that [Johnson’s] in right now,” said Johnson. “He’s gonna come in and out of the lineup at certain points. For us, it’s an opportunity tonight to look at Marc more so than anything…he deserves an opportunity. He’s played really well down [in Providence]. Watching him in practice since he’s been called up, you can see that he’s executing at a high level right now which is really nice to see. Hopefully some of that can carry over into our lineup tonight.”

McLaughlin played 11 games with Boston in 2021-22 (scoring three goals) but just three over the past two seasons (two in 2022-23 and one in 2023-24). The Billerica, Mass., native had been riding a five-game goal streak in Providence.

“I think my game has come a long way in the past year. I think I’m playing the right way, playing with detail. I’m just more confident, more experienced. I’m excited to see how it translates here,” said McLaughlin.

“I really value playing both sides of the puck, offense and defense. I think that has really come along for me. I’m seeing the puck go in a little bit more, seeing that offensive side come out. And I’ve been really solid defensively.”