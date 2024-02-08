Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canucks

BOSTON – It’s a showdown between the best.

The Bruins (31-10-9) will host the Vancouver Canucks (34-11-5) on Thursday night at TD Garden in a meeting between the top two teams in the National Hockey League. Vancouver enters the contest with 73 points, two clear of Boston, after a win on Tuesday night in Carolina and the Black & Gold’s loss to the Flames.

“We don’t get to see them too often, but just from afar, highly skilled team, and seems like with their new head coach they’re playing more intense and better at the other side of the puck,” said Matt Grzelcyk. “I think that’s a strength going the other way and playing in transition. It’s something that we like to do as well, they like to play fast. We’ve got to be ready for that and be ready to go the other way.”

Head coach Rick Tocchet, in his first full season with the Canucks, has made a substantial impact on a club that finished out of the playoffs a year ago. The influence he’s had in turning Vancouver into one of the league’s most impressive clubs is no surprise to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.

“Among hockey coaches, Rick Tocchet has been extremely well thought of for a long time, the job he did in Pittsburgh, the job he did in Arizona, now I think this is probably the most talented team he’s had as a head coach,” said Montgomery. “Obviously, he’s doing a fantastic job, where they are in the standings, their goal differential, every player having what seems like career seasons is a tribute to his coaching.”

Vancouver, which had a league-high six All-Stars plus Tocchet at last weekend’s festivities, is paced by a dynamic offensive attack that includes scoring leader J.T. Miller (22-46—68 in 50 games) and goals leader Brock Boeser (30-24—54), both of whom were repping the Canucks in Toronto.

Centerman Elias Petterson (27-38—65) and blue liner Quinn Hughes (12-52—64) – both All-Stars themselves – also headline Vancouver’s firepower, which gained another boost over the break with the addition of All-Star pivot Elias Lindholm (11-23—34) via trade with Calgary.

“Fun team to watch in the sense that they play the right way offensively and defensively,” said Montgomery. “They protect the good areas of ice, they attack the good areas of ice, they’re very dangerous off the rush. They’ve got three, three and a half lines that are scoring 5-on-5 and they’ve got some really dynamic players, and obviously Quinn Hughes on the back end that’s having a fantastic season.”

The Canucks are also anchored by an All-Star between the pipes as Thatcher Demko mans the crease. The Boston College product is 27-8-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and .920 save percentage this season.