Bruins to Host Fourth Boston Pride Hockey Scrimmage, Presented by TD Bank

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host a scrimmage with Boston Pride Hockey at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, June 13, sponsored by TD Bank and in celebration of Pride Month.

The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. with players wearing customized jerseys, followed by a reception to celebrate Boston Pride Hockey members, LGBTQIA+ players and allies. Boston Bruins alumnus and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Bob Beers and PWHL Boston forward Kelly Babstock will participate in tonight's scrimmage.

Boston Pride Hockey (BPH) is a New England non-profit organization committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ players and allies to learn, enjoy, and compete in the sport. Since its founding in 1989, BPH has grown significantly, continually expanding its dynamic and inclusive programming to reach more players in the community. BPH's offerings include a pioneering Inclusive Hockey League (IHL), year-round pick-up skates in various locations, skill sessions for newer players, and youth hockey initiatives designed to provide a safe space for younger members of the community and their families.

"Allyship at every level of the game is essential to creating a safe and welcoming game for LGBTQIA+ players and allies, both on and off the ice. The longstanding support from the Boston Bruins and TD Bank stands as a powerful example to this commitment," said Kevin Corsino, Boston Pride Hockey Communications Director. “Together, we’re shaping a hockey culture that embraces diversity and champions every player and ally in our communities."

This year's event marks the fourth scrimmage to be hosted by the Bruins and presented by TD Bank as part of their partnership with the Boston Bruins on Hockey is for Everyone initiatives. Hockey is for Everyone is an NHL initiative in partnership with You Can Play that utilizes the sport of hockey, and the League's global influence, to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status.

"TD has a long-standing and unwavering commitment to help drive positive progress for the LGBTQ2+ community as we work together to build an inclusive future for all," said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President of Metro New England, TD Bank. "Everyone deserves to feel included and accepted for who they are, and TD is proud to support Boston Pride Hockey as they strive to unite our community through a shared passion for hockey."

About Boston Pride Hockey

Boston Pride Hockey (BPH) is New England's LGBTQIA+ and ally-friendly hockey organization. A registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, BPH is dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for people to learn, enjoy, and compete in the sport of hockey. BPH is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion on and off the ice, offering dynamic programming year-round. Learn more at www.BostonPrideHockey.org. Follow BPH on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/bostonpridehockey and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bostonpridehockey.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by assets, providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/TDBank_US/.

TD Bank is a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, a top 10 North American bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.