Montreal and Boston to Host 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025

NEW YORK/TORONTO (June 8, 2024) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced that Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025, which will feature international tournament play between NHL Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. In addition, the NHL and NHLPA today announced the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule of games.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11). All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final. Below is the complete schedule.