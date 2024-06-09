Montreal and Boston to Host 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025

Broadcast schedule and event logo unveiled

4NationsGraphic-06011618
By National Hockey League

NEW YORK/TORONTO (June 8, 2024) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced that Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025, which will feature international tournament play between NHL Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. In addition, the NHL and NHLPA today announced the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule of games.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11). All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final. Below is the complete schedule.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF GAME SCHEDULE

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Location
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8 p.m.
Canada vs. Sweden
Bell Centre
Thursday, Feb. 13
8 p.m.
USA vs. Finland 
Bell Centre
Saturday, Feb. 15
1 p.m.
Finland vs. Sweden
Bell Centre
Saturday, Feb. 15
8 p.m.
USA vs. Canada
Bell Centre
Monday, Feb. 17 
1 p.m.
Canada vs. Finland
TD Garden
Monday, Feb. 17
8 p.m.
Sweden vs. USA
TD Garden
Thursday, Feb. 20
8 p.m.
Championship Game
TD Garden

In addition, the official event logo was unveiled on Saturday from the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

Home of the Montreal Canadiens, Bell Centre opened in Montreal in 1996 and has previously hosted games during the World Cup of Hockey (1996, 2004, and pre-tournament in 2016), NHL All-Star Weekend (2009), the NHL Draft (2009, 2022), and the Stanley Cup Final (2021).

TD Garden is the home to the Boston Bruins and the NBA’s Boston Celtics. The venue opened in 1995 and was the host of the 1996 NHL All-Star Weekend, three Stanley Cup Finals (2011, 2013, 2019), and four NBA Finals (2008, 2010, 2022, 2024).

The first six players from each team are expected to be announced Friday, June 28. Additional information, including ticket on-sale and broadcast details, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up to receive information and updates at https://www.nhl.com/events/2025-nhl-4-nations-face-off.

