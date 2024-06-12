Jay Leach Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 12, that Jay Leach has been named an Assistant Coach for the Boston Bruins. In addition, Joe Sacco has been named Associate Coach, and John McLean will join the Bruins player development staff as a Skating and Skills Coach.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to welcome Jay Leach back to the organization,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. “Jay was a very successful coach with the Providence Bruins where he greatly impacted our player development system, and he also brings valuable experience as an assistant coach from the Seattle Kraken. We believe Jay will integrate quickly and complement our current staff as he comes back to the Bruins to work with our defense corps.”

“John is shifting back to a skating and skill development position where he will remain integrated with our current staff as well as broaden his scope to work with our entire player development system,” added Sweeney. “John was instrumental working with our medical staff on players returning from injury, and his experience as an assistant coach this season will provide great insights to young players throughout our organization to understand the individual work that is required to develop as a Bruin.”

"I’m thrilled to have Jay Leach join our coaching staff,” said Boston Bruins Head Coach Jim Montgomery. “Jay has an impressive track record at both the AHL and NHL level, and his experience connecting with players will greatly benefit our team.”

“I’d like to congratulate Joe Sacco on his promotion to Associate Coach. Joe has been an integral part of this staff due to his experience and the passion he brings to our group every day," added Montgomery. "I also want to thank John McLean for his work as an Assistant Coach this past season, and I’m grateful his knowledge of the game will continue to be a tremendous asset for our player development group.”

Leach, 44, most recently served as an Assistant Coach of the Seattle Kraken from 2021-24. Prior to his time in Seattle, he spent five seasons with the Providence Bruins, acting as Head Coach from 2017-21. While at the helm in Providence, Leach compiled an overall record of 136-77-26.

Previously, Leach served as an Assistant Coach for the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2015-16) and the Adler Mannheim of the Deutsche Eishokcey Liga in Germany (2014-15).

Leach played 11 seasons in the NHL and AHL from 2002-13. Through 70 career NHL games with New Jersey, San Jose, Montreal, Tampa Bay and Boston, the blueliner notched one goal and two assists for three points. He also appeared in 464 career AHL games for the Albany Devils, Worcester Sharks, Lowell Devils, Norfolk Admirals, Portland Pirates, Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Springfield Falcons, recording 25 goals and 61 assists for 86 points with a plus-38 rating. Prior to his professional career, Leach played four seasons (1997-2001) at Providence College.

Leach joins Sacco, Chris Kelly (Assistant Coach), Mathew Myers (Video Coordinator) and Dan Darrow (Assistant Video Coordinator), to round out Montgomery's coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.