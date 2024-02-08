Bruins Recall Anthony Richard from Providence

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 8, that the team has recalled forward Anthony Richard from Providence.

Richard, 27, has appeared in 41 games with Providence this season, recording 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward has skated in 463 career AHL games with Providence, Laval, Milwaukee, Syracuse and Chicago, tallying 138 goals and 145 assists for 283 points. Richard has also appeared in 15 career NHL games, totaling three goals and two assists for five points. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Poitras Sidelined for Remainder of Season After Shoulder Surgery

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canucks

Bruins to Host Heart Health Night, Presented by Tufts Medicine, on February 8

Bruins Medical Update on Matthew Poitras

Bruins Fall to Flames in Return from Break

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames

Bruins Host Women in Sports Night, Presented by Rapid7

Montgomery Teams Up with Bieber, Matthews for All-Star Game Title

Swayman Soaking Up First All-Star Appearance

Centennial Stories: Handwritten Memories of Boston Garden

Prospects Report: Gasseau, Jellvik Help BC to Big Weekend

Pastrnak Scores Twice as Bruins Head into Break with Win

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown from Providence

Marchand Continues Milestone-Filled Campaign 

Marchand, Bruins Recover for OT Win Against Senators

Bruins' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Carolina

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Prospects Report: Merkulov, Beecher, Lohrei Pace P-Bruins