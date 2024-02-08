Bruins Recall Anthony Richard from Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 8, that the team has recalled forward Anthony Richard from Providence.

Richard, 27, has appeared in 41 games with Providence this season, recording 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward has skated in 463 career AHL games with Providence, Laval, Milwaukee, Syracuse and Chicago, tallying 138 goals and 145 assists for 283 points. Richard has also appeared in 15 career NHL games, totaling three goals and two assists for five points. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.