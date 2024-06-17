Bruins Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, June 17, the club's official 2024 preseason schedule, which will begin on Sunday, September 22 when the Bruins take on the New York Rangers at TD Garden at 5 p.m.

The seven-game schedule includes the team's previously announced preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City on Thursday, October 3 at the Videotron Centre.

The preseason broadcast schedule and the complete Boston Bruins 2024-25 regular season schedule will be released at a later date.

BOSTON BRUINS 2024 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 22 vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Tuesday, September 24 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Thursday, September 26 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)

Saturday, September 28 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)

Tuesday, October 1 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Thursday, October 3 at Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. (Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)

Saturday, October 5 at Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (Capital One Arena, Washington, DC)