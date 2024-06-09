Behind the B Wins Fifth New England Emmy for Best Sports Program 

BOSTON – Behind The B, presented by Ticketmaster, a production of the Boston Bruins and Madfish Productions, was awarded for Best Sports Program –Post-Produced or Edited, during Saturday night's 47th annual New England Emmy Awards.

The Bruins also received recognition in the Branded Content category for their collaboration with GYK Antler on the Centennial Brand Campaign Spot, "Stitches."

This is the fifth New England Emmy win for Behind The B, the Bruins' all-access documentary show that gives fans an inside look at the team throughout the season. Behind The B was also named Best Sports Program in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022. In 2014, the show’s intro was awarded a New England Emmy in the Musical Composition and Arrangement category.

The winning episode, which originally aired on January 14, 2023, features the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, in which the Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 at Fenway Park. The full episode is currently available on the Bruins website at BostonBruins.com/BehindTheB and YouTube channel at youtube.com/@BostonBruinsNHL.

The full Brand Campaign Spot, "Stitches," is currently available on the Bruins website at BostonBruins.com/video/ and YouTube channel at youtube.com/@BostonBruinsNHL.