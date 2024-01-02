Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets 

By Elaine Cavalieri
@NHLBruins BostonBruins.com

The Bruins look to start the New Year strong with a win in Columbus.

Lineup Changes:

  • James van Riemsdyk will be back in the lineup tonight to skate with Trent Frederic and Danton Heinen, taking Johnny Beecher out of the lineup.
  • Georgii Merkulov will be on the fourth line centering Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen. 
  • On defense, Matt Grzelcyk will be back in the lineup. "His shoulder is feeling good, everything is feeling good," said Jim Montgomery. With Grzelcyk in, Parker Wotherspoon is out.

Montgomery provides updates before BOS @ CBJ

Opposing View:

  • Columbus checks in at last place in the Metropolitan Division
  • The Blue Jackets have gone to over time in their last three games, losing two of three.
  • Johnny Gaudreau leads the Blue Jackets with seven goals and 18 assists.
  • The Bruins beat the Blue Jackets back home in December, and were handed a loss at Nationwide arena on November 27th.

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko – Georgii Merkulov – Oksar Steen 

DEFENESMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

