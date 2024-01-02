The Bruins look to start the New Year strong with a win in Columbus.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets
Lineup Changes:
- James van Riemsdyk will be back in the lineup tonight to skate with Trent Frederic and Danton Heinen, taking Johnny Beecher out of the lineup.
- Georgii Merkulov will be on the fourth line centering Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen.
- On defense, Matt Grzelcyk will be back in the lineup. "His shoulder is feeling good, everything is feeling good," said Jim Montgomery. With Grzelcyk in, Parker Wotherspoon is out.
Opposing View:
- Columbus checks in at last place in the Metropolitan Division
- The Blue Jackets have gone to over time in their last three games, losing two of three.
- Johnny Gaudreau leads the Blue Jackets with seven goals and 18 assists.
- The Bruins beat the Blue Jackets back home in December, and were handed a loss at Nationwide arena on November 27th.
Tuesday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko – Georgii Merkulov – Oksar Steen
DEFENESMEN
Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Kevin Shattenkirk
GOALIES
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman