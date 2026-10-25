The Sunday Read: Inside Halloween Shopping and a Strong Start with the Bruins Cubs

BOSTON –– Racks of capes, feather boas and fuzzy onesies filled the room. Top hats, sunglasses and masquerade masks lined the walls.

​“This is too much for me,” Frederic Brunet said. “I am overwhelmed.”

The rookie defenseman and his teammates, James Hagens and Matt Poitras, were at Boston Costume in Cambridge on Friday, searching for the perfect Halloween outfit. Fraser Minten could not make the outing, but they were tasked with bringing something home for him, too.

The trio wandered through the aisles, trying to land on a group costume.

“I wish Mints was here so he could lead us,” Poitras said.

The original idea was to be Willy Wonka and the Oompa Loompas.​

“I saw it on Instagram, and I showed it to Fraser, and I think he sent it in the group chat. It’s a pretty good idea for four guys – there’s not a lot of costumes you can do together,” Brunet said. “Fraser said, ‘I am going to be Willy Wonka,’ so I was like, ‘Okay.’”​

They had to pivot on the fly, though. Oompa Loompa getups were not high in stock.​

Eric Propp, who runs the rental department at Boston Costume, was there to help. He worked with Minten last Halloween and was ready for round two with the B’s. Unfortunately, nobody went for the lobster suit.

“It’s great to have the guys back in. Last year with Fraser, I told him, ‘You’re a very good sport.’ We put him in all sorts of things. The lobster especially was very funny. I think I have the video still of him walking out of the dressing room,” Propp said. “That was gold. And now he’s doing well. He’s Mr. Bruins. Started with the lobster outfit and it was all the way up from there.”

Minten has a lot more people to dress up with this year. The young kids have come in blazing this season, with Poitras, Hagens and Brunet making the main club out of training camp. They join Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, JJ Peterka and Mason Lohrei as the 25-and-under group on the roster.

During the four-game road trip this month, the Bruins scored 16 total goals. Nine of those came from players 24 or younger: Poitras (3), Minten (2), Khusnutdinov (1), Hagens (1), Brunet (1), Peterka (1). Boston has had 17 different goal-scorers through the opening 12 games of the season, too. Depth – and confidence in the youth – has been on display early.

In Saturday’s 6-4 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden, Hagens and Minten each posted a goal and an assist, Peterka had two helpers and Khusnutdinov also scored.

“It’s always a learning process. The nice part here on this team is you have those veterans on your team. Those leaders – they’re huge,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That is something that has always been here with the Bruins – we always had a good, core leadership group. I think it just helps our young guys to get going. It’s a long year, and the biggest thing about that age is being consistent. So we just try to stay on them as much as we can. But again, those are the kids right now that have been playing really good, so we’re happy with them.”