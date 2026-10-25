The Sunday Read: Inside Halloween Shopping and a Strong Start with the Bruins Cubs

Boston has been getting contributions from up and down the lineup to open the season

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Racks of capes, feather boas and fuzzy onesies filled the room. Top hats, sunglasses and masquerade masks lined the walls.

​“This is too much for me,” Frederic Brunet said. “I am overwhelmed.”

The rookie defenseman and his teammates, James Hagens and Matt Poitras, were at Boston Costume in Cambridge on Friday, searching for the perfect Halloween outfit. Fraser Minten could not make the outing, but they were tasked with bringing something home for him, too.

The trio wandered through the aisles, trying to land on a group costume.

“I wish Mints was here so he could lead us,” Poitras said.

The original idea was to be Willy Wonka and the Oompa Loompas.​

“I saw it on Instagram, and I showed it to Fraser, and I think he sent it in the group chat. It’s a pretty good idea for four guys – there’s not a lot of costumes you can do together,” Brunet said. “Fraser said, ‘I am going to be Willy Wonka,’ so I was like, ‘Okay.’”​

They had to pivot on the fly, though. Oompa Loompa getups were not high in stock.​

Eric Propp, who runs the rental department at Boston Costume, was there to help. He worked with Minten last Halloween and was ready for round two with the B’s. Unfortunately, nobody went for the lobster suit.

“It’s great to have the guys back in. Last year with Fraser, I told him, ‘You’re a very good sport.’ We put him in all sorts of things. The lobster especially was very funny. I think I have the video still of him walking out of the dressing room,” Propp said. “That was gold. And now he’s doing well. He’s Mr. Bruins. Started with the lobster outfit and it was all the way up from there.”

Minten has a lot more people to dress up with this year. The young kids have come in blazing this season, with Poitras, Hagens and Brunet making the main club out of training camp. They join Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, JJ Peterka and Mason Lohrei as the 25-and-under group on the roster.

During the four-game road trip this month, the Bruins scored 16 total goals. Nine of those came from players 24 or younger: Poitras (3), Minten (2), Khusnutdinov (1), Hagens (1), Brunet (1), Peterka (1). Boston has had 17 different goal-scorers through the opening 12 games of the season, too. Depth – and confidence in the youth – has been on display early.

In Saturday’s 6-4 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden, Hagens and Minten each posted a goal and an assist, Peterka had two helpers and Khusnutdinov also scored. 

“It’s always a learning process. The nice part here on this team is you have those veterans on your team. Those leaders – they’re huge,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That is something that has always been here with the Bruins – we always had a good, core leadership group. I think it just helps our young guys to get going. It’s a long year, and the biggest thing about that age is being consistent. So we just try to stay on them as much as we can. But again, those are the kids right now that have been playing really good, so we’re happy with them.”

fred james

Brunet scored his first NHL goal in the B’s win over the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 16 and has two assists in his last three games while skating on the third pair with Lohrei. There was an immediate comfort with the two, who previously spent time in Providence together.

​“It’s great that we get to be partners and play with each other every night. I think probably three years ago, if you told us that, we’d say it’s a dream come true,” Lohrei said. “It’s just fun showing up to the rink and going to work with those guys.”

Lohrei is sitting out of the group costume this year.

“Mints and I went together last year, and then I didn’t know how it was going to operate this year,” he said. “I was kind of thinking about something, and I ran into an idea that I liked, but it’s a solo idea. And I thought, ‘I’ll go alone this year.’”

The defenseman has kept his ensemble under wraps. Poitras is the only one who knows what Lohrei will be. Lohrei and Poitras both turned pro in 2023-24, and have remained close friends since.

“On the friendship side of things, you’re obviously rooting for your buddies always,” Lohrei said. “He’s always been such a great player. I think from the first time I ever saw him play, he’s always impressed me. Just his game, and I think how competitive he is. Not afraid to go to the dirty areas, get physical, block shots. Do all the little things that it takes.”

Poitras has made an impact from the moment he entered the lineup on Oct. 5 after briefly dealing with a lower-body injury towards the end of camp. The 22-year-old forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) in nine games. Poitras is centering the fourth line between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic – and he’s having a good time.

“It’s fun to be with the young guys. Just something to do, and we hang out on the road, too,” Poitras said. “The older guys, they have families and stuff, so I guess for us it’s just sticking together.” 

Poitras only got three NHL games in last season, and had 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists) through 69 games in the AHL. He signed a one-year, two-way contract in September, and has had a sharp start to the prove-it season.

“It’s fun to win,” Poitras said. “So hopefully we can keep doing that.”

mase potsy

After cementing their Halloween costume plans – which will remain a surprise – the group went to Lohrei’s apartment for dinner. It has become somewhat routine. Penne alla vodka, chicken cutlets and salad were on the menu because it was the night before Saturday’s game against the Sharks. Seems like the meal did the trick. 

“Everybody chips in. Freddy makes a salad,” Lohrei said. “Potsy likes the couch. But he does get up and contribute. Mints is helping out everywhere.”

Minten and Lohrei’s apartments are nearby, which makes the hangouts easy. They are hoping to get Hagens in the area soon as well.

“Once he moves a little closer to us, or maybe just takes my third bedroom if he wants, then he’ll be in the mix,” Lohrei said. “I don’t know what his skills are in the kitchen. I can’t imagine they’re very good. It might be a surprise; he might have that.”

Hagens has been adjusting well to the NHL level. It helps that he is on a line with veterans Casey Mittelstadt and Elias Lindholm, who are taking pride in the mentorship role. The 19-year-old forward has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 12 games.

group halloween

“It’s crazy to be able to go out there, and you’re out on the ice against some of the best players in the world. It’s an honor, but at the same time, you’ve got to be able to really take responsibility in defense and try to create offense when you get the chance,” Hagens said. “I think every day – whether that’s another practice or a game. For me, it’s just being able to go out there, talk with my linemates, talk with the guys on the team and be able to learn from the other guys.”

Hagens, Poitras, Minten, Lohrei and Brunet are enjoying the process. While all in different stages of their careers, they are always there for each other – and they want to be part of something special. The penne alla vodka dinners, matching Halloween costumes and TV binges on the couch have made the youngsters stronger on and off the ice, and the Bruins better as a whole.

“I don’t think every team has the chance to have a group of young guys like that. I think being together all the time just helps to get through the season and stuff,” Brunet said. “It feels good to contribute. Obviously not everyone has the same role, but if we can do our role really well, I think it’s just going to help the team. I think for now, we’re doing a pretty good job of that. It’s a long season, so we can get some weight off of the veterans and stuff – let’s just keep doing that and play our game.”

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