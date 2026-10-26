Practice Report: Geekie, Bruins Gear Up for Two-Game Road Trip

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are back on the road after a brief homestand at TD Garden last week.

The first stop is Raleigh, where they'll face the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The B’s will then head to St. Louis for Thursday’s 8 p.m. ET matchup at Enterprise Center.

“Just kind of stick with what we’ve been doing,” Morgan Geekie said. “It’s always exciting to get a few good wins at home to kind of carry that energy onto the road.”

​The Bruins have collected points in eight straight games and won seven of those, most recently beating the San Jose Sharks 6-4 on Saturday. This trip will present a new challenge. Boston (9-2-1) and Carolina (9-2-2) currently have the two best records in the NHL.

“Just for me, they are champions, so we’ve got to bring our best…For me, it’s not a measuring stick. It is more like, ‘I want to beat them,’ right?” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Whoever wins the Cup, you try to play your best and show them what you’ve got.”

​Geekie was a third-round pick of the Hurricanes in the 2017 Draft. The 28-year-old forward played two full seasons in the AHL with their affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, winning the Calder Cup in the 2018-19 season. Geekie skated in a cumulative 38 games with Carolina’s main club before getting claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the July 2021 expansion draft.

“I think when you first move on, it’s a lot more prominent than it is maybe now. It’s still always that extra fire. They’ve got a great team, great organization. I honestly don’t know a ton of guys still there, but I have nothing but good things to say about Carolina,” Geekie said. “I think going to Seattle, for everybody involved, was maybe a blessing in disguise for a lot of guys. It was one of those things that I don’t think I’d be where I am without it.”

Geekie, who led the B’s with 39 goals last season, has become a key piece of the team’s top six. He is now on the second line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, and has nine points through 12 games – tied for third-most on the Bruins.