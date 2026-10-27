Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

RALEIGH –– The Boston Bruins will open their two-game road trip on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The B’s (9-2-1) and the defending Stanley Cup Champions (9-2-2) currently have the two best records in the NHL.

“Those are great challenges,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It is the team you want to beat – that’s how I see it. They did a great job last season, and they’re already in championship form right now, so it’s going to be great for us going into a game like that. Do our best to play the best to beat the best team, so that’s how I feel.”

The Bruins most recently topped the San Jose Sharks 6-4 on Saturday at TD Garden; they have won seven of their last eight games, and collected points in all eight. Boston has also been strong on the road to start the year.

“I think we kind of play our game for 60 minutes; I think that’s something I noticed, especially on the road,” Sturm said. “Even with tough starts, I think our goalies were excellent. They helped us going through that phase, and after that, we’ve been pretty solid.”

JJ Peterka had two assists against San Jose and has two goals in the last four games. The 24-year-old forward is back on the first line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. He’s averaging 16:56 of ice time per night, and will look to keep up the consistency.

“It really helps, off-ice first of all. As a new player, as a new guy in town, it usually takes some time, but what I heard from these guys right away when he came back from the summer – guys took him under their wing and kind of made sure he was feeling very comfortable. Also, Charlie met him in Munich, so that was nice,” Sturm said of Peterka. “So it’s good. He’s a good kid; he fits right in with our group off the ice. On the ice, I think the one thing we noticed where we’re definitely much stronger this year is our speed. And he’s a huge part of that.”