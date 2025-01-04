Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs

Boston closing out three-game trip with divisional showdown in Toronto

marchy
By Eric Russo
TORONTO – The Bruins will close out their three-game road trip on Saturday night with a divisional showdown against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Boston will be aiming for its first win of the trip after being held to just one goal in each of their first two contests – a 3-1 loss to Washington and a 2-1 setback to the Rangers.

“Just stick with it,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said of his message to the club. “The concern level goes up if you’re generating chances, we’ve done enough of that the last two games, we’ve had some good Grade A looks. We’re just not burying them in the back of the net. They will. Those chances will go in, they don’t stay out that long. You get concerned when you’re not generating them. But for us it’s just about bearing down on our opportunities.”

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Opposing View

The Maple Leafs (24-13-2) enter Saturday night’s matchup tied with the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division with 50 points, which puts them six points ahead of the Bruins (20-16-4). Toronto has won two straight games, including a 2-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday night.

“It’s intense, it always has been,” Sacco said of the rivalry between the Bruins and Leafs. “We’ve played them in the playoffs I don’t how many years over the last six or seven years, it’s always a good matchup against Toronto. Nothing’s changed as far as that. They’re ahead of us in the standings now, we’re trying to climb. There’s a lot at stake every time you play these guys, it’s always a great matchup.”

The matchup will be made even tougher on Saturday as Toronto star Auston Matthews returns to the lineup after sitting out since Dec. 20 with an injury. Matthews has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games this season.

“There’s definitely some tinkering, certainly,” Sacco said when asked if the Bruins must make adjustments to their game plan with Matthews returning. “You’re talking about one of the premier goal scorers in the league right now. We have to make some adjustments accordingly.

“It gives them more depth up front…we have to make sure that our matchups are pretty tight, as best we can being on the road. But we’ve seen a lot of Matthews, we know what he can bring to their team.”

Mitch Marner paces Toronto with 51 points (13 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games, while William Nylander (23-20—43), John Tavares (19-19—38), and Matthew Knies (11-8—19) round out the club’s top five scorers.

Kastelic speaks with the media ahead of tonight's matchup @TOR

Wait, There’s More

  • Sacco said he will keep David Pastrnak on a line with Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm, while Charlie Coyle will remain in the middle between Pavel Zacha and Morgane Geekie – two adjustments he made on Thursday night in New York: “Thought they played well the other night in New York, generated some chances for us,” Sacco said of the Marchand-Lindholm-Pastrnak trio. “I just liked the way they played and I think it gives us the flexibility of moving Coyle back into the middle on that line right now for another strong face-off guy, especially on the road.”
  • Jordan Oesterle took line rushes alongside Brandon Carlo during morning skate, indicating he may be subbing back in for Parker Wotherspoon on Boston’s second pairing.
  • Jeremy Swayman was the first goalie off the ice on Saturday morning, though Sacco was not asked about his starting goaltender during his post-skate availability.

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Oliver Wahlstrom – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

