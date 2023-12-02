Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs

Boston set to renew rivalry with Toronto in Atlantic Division showdown

By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

TORONTO – The Bruins are hardly satisfied.

Even though they bounced back with a win over the Sharks on Thursday night to snap their three-game losing skid, the Black & Gold know there is still plenty to shore up. As such, they are eager to get back at it on Saturday night with an Atlantic Division showdown against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

“I think there’s still a lot [to improve],” said Brandon Carlo. “It’s encouraging, though, because at this point in the year we want to continue to be building our game. We don’t want to be solidified in anything.

“As long as we continue to have that mindset that we’re going to continue to grow each and every game, each and every day, regardless of it’s a win, loss, good game, bad game – we’re just continuing to move forward and that’s our mentality going forward.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN, NHL Network, and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Rivalry Renewed

When last these two teams met – a 3-2 shootout victory for the Bruins on Nov. 2 in Boston – there was a bit of bad blood after the Maple Leafs took exception to a collision in the corner between B’s captain Brad Marchand and Toronto defenseman Timothy Liljegren (there was no penalty on the play). The lack of response from the Leafs led to criticism from Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe and a team meeting to address the incident.

“They usually are a competitive team that plays fast and plays their game,” said Marchand. “That’s one of those things that happens quick in the moment. Their coach is being emotional and trying to get them to be there for one another and compete. That’s what good teams do. They do that.

“There wasn’t a response because it wasn’t a bad play. It’s one of those things that happens fast in a game. You get tied up and try to battle for positioning on a puck and things happen. Clearly, no one thought it was a big deal. They made it out as something.

“Unfortunately, when you allow that stuff to leak into the media and out of the room, it creates more drama than is necessary. That’s kind of what happened in that situation. They’ve got a lot of guys who compete and work hard over there. We’re expecting a good, competitive game, just like every night against them.”

Toronto tough guy Ryan Reaves could be seen jawing at Marchand from the bench following the corner collision on Nov. 2 and is subbing back into the lineup on Saturday night after being a healthy scratch in five of the last seven games. Reaves told the Toronto media on Saturday morning that Marchand likes to chirp him about making more money than he does.

“I think I said that once a long time ago, sounds like he’s holding on to it,” said Marchand. “He’s one of those guys that brings physicality to their group. He’s made a great career out of it. It seems like there’s always a good rivalry with this team. That stems from playing each other in playoffs a few times. Both teams have been very good for a while. It’s always a fun game to play.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that if the Leafs decide to target Marchand, they’ll be ready.

“I don’t think it’s any different than the Florida game when they were targeting Charlie [McAvoy as retribution for his hit on Oliver Ekman-Larson],” he said. “So, we’re gonna stick together and we’re gonna play together out there.”

Marchand talks after morning skate in TOR

Steen Subs Back In

The Bruins will have one lineup change on Saturday night as Oskar Steen gets back in after sitting out the last five games as a healthy scratch. Johnny Beecher will sit for his first game of the season, while Morgan Geekie will shift over from the wing to center the fourth line.

“We don’t feel like [Beecher] has been on top of the game like he was for the first 22 games,” said Montgomery. “We just want him to watch and learn and grow and get ready to go back in.”

Montgomery said that Geekie, who has played four games since returning from a three-week absence due to injury, “is still finding his game.”

“We’ve put him on the fourth line. He was on the third line playing more minutes,” said Montgomery. “We want him to be hard going to the nets like he was doing and hanging on to pucks and forechecking well.”

Boston’s bench boss also said that “you might” see some combination changes with the B’s defense pairs. Linus Ullmark will make the start between the pipes.

Montgomery talks with the media before BOS at TOR

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Matt Poitras – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Oskar Steen**

DEFENSEMEN**

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk**

GOALIES**

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swyaman

Carlo talks after morning skate in Toronto

