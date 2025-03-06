Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

RALEIGH – The Bruins’ lineup will have a different look against the Hurricanes as four players recalled from Providence are expected to suit up. Patrick Brown, Riley Tufte, Vinni Lettieri, and Ian Mitchell all made the trek up I-95 on Wednesday and were on the ice for the B’s morning skate on Thursday at the Lenovo Center.

“Any time you have some players coming up from Providence – they’ve played well down there, obviously, they’ve earned the opportunity to get their chance – you look at them to hopefully provide a spark. I’m sure they’ll be excited to get back into the lineup for us tonight,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeffrey Viel were assigned to Providence as the corresponding moves on Wednesday, while defenseman Jordan Oesterle was reportedly placed on waivers and claimed by Nashville. Justin Brazeau will be the healthy scratch up front for Boston.

With so many moving parts, and Friday’s trade deadline looming, the Bruins are doing their best to keep the focus on the ice.

“One thing we’ve always preached here ever since I’ve shown up last year, it’s always been one day at a time,” said Mason Lohrei. “No matter what’s going on around you, it’s just show up and put your workbooks on and go to work for that day and do what you can to get better. We’re focused on getting a win tonight and that’s about it.”