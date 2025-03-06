Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Boston set to battle Carolina as trade deadline looms

pasta
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

RALEIGH – The Bruins’ lineup will have a different look against the Hurricanes as four players recalled from Providence are expected to suit up. Patrick Brown, Riley Tufte, Vinni Lettieri, and Ian Mitchell all made the trek up I-95 on Wednesday and were on the ice for the B’s morning skate on Thursday at the Lenovo Center.

“Any time you have some players coming up from Providence – they’ve played well down there, obviously, they’ve earned the opportunity to get their chance – you look at them to hopefully provide a spark. I’m sure they’ll be excited to get back into the lineup for us tonight,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeffrey Viel were assigned to Providence as the corresponding moves on Wednesday, while defenseman Jordan Oesterle was reportedly placed on waivers and claimed by Nashville. Justin Brazeau will be the healthy scratch up front for Boston.

With so many moving parts, and Friday’s trade deadline looming, the Bruins are doing their best to keep the focus on the ice.

“One thing we’ve always preached here ever since I’ve shown up last year, it’s always been one day at a time,” said Mason Lohrei. “No matter what’s going on around you, it’s just show up and put your workbooks on and go to work for that day and do what you can to get better. We’re focused on getting a win tonight and that’s about it.”

Sacco speaks with the media ahead of matchup @CAR

Opposing View

The Hurricanes, who enter Thursday’s matchup having won two straight games, are second in the Metro Division with 76 points and a 36-22-4 record this season.

“They’re a really good team,” said Lohrei. “They’re heavy and hard, they come fast on the forecheck. It’s gonna be about defending in our own zone first. Always is, nothing changes. But definitely have to put an emphasis on that against these guys. Try to get out of the zone, get past their pressure and then make stuff happen in the O-zone.”

Sebastian Aho paces Carolina with 59 points and is tied with Seth Jarvis for the team lead in goals with 23. Andrei Svechnikov (18-25—43), Shayne Gostisbehere (7-27—34), and Jordan Saal (12-19—31) have also hit the 30-point mark this season.

Winger Mikko Rantanen, who is back in trade rumors, has six points (two goals, four assists) in 12 games with Carolina since being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Jack Drury and Marrtin Necas in late January. Old friend Taylor Hall was also part of the deal and has notched a goal and an assist in 12 games for the Hurricanes.

“They really haven’t changed their identity as a team, we know exactly how they play. They’re an aggressive forechecking team, pressure the puck well all over the ice,” said Sacco. “[Rantanen’s] an added threat that they have in their lineup. He’s excellent on the power play. It provides another challenge but even with him in the lineup their identity hasn’t changed.”

Lohrei speaks with the media ahead of matchup @CAR

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating that he is likely to get the start on Thursday night against the Hurricanes.
  • Sacco on Morgan Geekie hitting the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career: “With Geeks, he’s really seeing the ice well offensively right now. He’s able to find spots on the ice, he’s got a great shot, he’s not afraid to use it. The opportunity too that he’s had playing with Pasta, he’s taken advantage of it. David’s obviously an elite offensive player in the league. When you get the opportunity to play with him you try to make the most of it. He’s doing that. Good for him.”

BOS prepares for matchup @CAR

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Riley Tufte – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke – Matt Poitras – Vinni Lettieri

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Patrick Brown

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell

GOALIES

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

News Feed

Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to One-year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Geekie Hits 20-Goal Plateau But Bruins Fall to Predators

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Boston Bruins Acquire Max Wanner, 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Edmonton Oilers

Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Shutout by Wild, Pastrnak's Point Streak Ends

Pastrnak Pushes Point Steak to 17, Bruins Hold off Penguins

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Pastrnak Pushes Streak to 16 with 800th NHL Point, Bruins Fall to Islanders

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Prospects Report: P-Bruins' Offense Explodes During Two-Win Weekend

Bruins Surrender Lead, Fall to Maple Leafs in Overtime

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Comeback Falls Short as Bruins Return from Break Ends with OT Loss to Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Marchand: 4 Nations ‘Means A Little More’ Being in Boston 

Bruins Thinking of McAvoy as Team Gears Up for Weekend Return 