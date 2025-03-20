Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS – The Bruins are kicking off their five-game road trip on Thursday night against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Boston is aiming to avoid its fourth consecutive loss.

“It’s a good team, it’s a fun building to play in,” said Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov. “Obviously they are on top of the league and we’re fighting for our lives right now. It’s a huge match for us. They’re big, heavy – I thought we could have come out with a point at home last time we played them.

“I don’t think you need to do much to get up for this game today, it’s a huge game obviously. They probably have good starts in this building as well. We’ve got to match it.”

With so many new faces in the lineup, Zadorov added that this 12-day road trip should benefit the Bruins as they get to know each other on and off the ice.

“It’s fun, just being around the guys for the past two days,” said Zadorov. “It’s a fun stretch of hockey games coming up for us…it’s playoff hockey already, it’s always having that mentality. The weather is great outside too, that helps.

“When you’re at home for a while and then you go on such a long road trip, it definitely gives you some bonding.”