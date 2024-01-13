Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Ullmark Hits the Ice

After leaving Tuesday’s game in Arizona following a save in overtime, Linus Ullmark was back on the ice for morning skate in St. Louis, an encouraging development given how dire the situation looked when he was injured against the Coyotes.

“Really good sign,” said Montgomery. “He’s progressing faster than we anticipated. It’s his first day on the ice so he’s starting his process towards being a player again.”

Ullmark, while not completely satisfied with the way he felt on the ice, was pleased to be back with his teammates so quickly.

“It felt better, I would say…it didn’t feel as bad as I expected, but also didn’t feel as good as I wanted to,” said Ullmark. “It’s kind of hard to pick and choose. There wasn’t a lot of high-speed scoring chances…just doing some things at the end to see how it felt, but pleased for now, at least.

“We’ll take it day by day. There’s nothing wrong with playing through some aches and pains and bruises as long as you’re not stupid and lie to yourself that you’re fine but you’re injured."

The netminder acknowledged that in the moment – after he reached with his glove to make a save and crumpled in his crease – that something was not right.

“Shoot,” Ullmark said when asked what his reaction was at the time. “I recognized the pain from some stuff that I’ve done in the past, so I knew it was pretty severe at the time, but I didn’t know how severe. Also, you feel guilty. Your conscience is not in the right place…that you put your partner in that position and your team in that position, so it’s never a situation that you’re happy with it.”

Ullmark said that all of the medical imaging came back clean.

“Everything looked good on the images, which is nice,” said Ullmark. “You never want an MRI done and see that something is torn or it’s a severe injury. I was very happy with that. We’ll build off of it and do what we need to do moving forward.

“The athletic trainers that we have and [physical therapists] and doctors, I love every single one of them and I trust every single one of them,” said Ullmark. “I feel like we can really build off of this and get stronger.”