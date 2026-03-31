Munson’s Chocolates Selected for TD Small Business Takeover at TD Garden During March 31st Bruins Game

**Boston, MA\] March 31, 2026** – TD and the Boston Bruins will spotlight Connecticut-based, family-owned [Munson's Chocolates during the TD Small Business Takeover, at tonight's Boston Bruins game against the Dallas Starts at TD Garden at 7:00 p.m.

As part of the takeover, TD will turn over all possible in‑arena advertising to Munson’s Chocolates for the duration of the game, including 360 LED screens, dasher boards, video walls, roster cards, and additional digital and social amplification giving the beloved chocolate maker a rare opportunity to share its story with thousands of fans inside the arena and beyond.

Founded in 1946 by Ben and Josephine Munson, Munson’s Chocolates began as a small operation fueled by sugar rations and determination in post‑war Connecticut. What started behind a tailor shop, and later inside a converted horse barn has grown into Connecticut’s largest chocolate retail manufacturer, now led by the third generation of the Munson family. While the business has grown, its commitment to handcrafted quality, family tradition, and exceptional service remains unchanged.

"To see Munson’s Chocolates featured on a stage as iconic as TD Garden is incredibly meaningful for our family and our entire team,” said Karen Munson, President of Munson’s Chocolates. “What began as a small dream nearly 80 years ago has grown into something we’re deeply proud of, and this takeover is a powerful moment to celebrate our history, our people, and the community that has supported us for generations.”

“This opportunity allows us to share not just our chocolates, but our story,” said Jim Florence, Vice President of Munson’s Chocolates. “The TD Small Business Takeover shines a spotlight on the heart behind small businesses, and we’re thrilled to represent family‑owned companies that continue to put craftsmanship and care at the center of everything they do.”

During the takeover, Munson’s Chocolates will activate throughout TD Garden from curated chocolate gift bags delivered to suites on Levels 5 and 6, to in‑game offers and surprise fan giveaways, all capped off by a custom handcrafted “BRUINS” chocolate sampler featured during the NESN broadcast, bringing a truly sweet, memorable touch to game night.

“Munson’s Chocolates embodies everything the TD Small Business Takeover is designed to celebrate, passion, perseverance, and deep community roots,” said Mark Milligan, Senior Relationship Manager at TD. “Watching them step into the spotlight at TD Garden is incredibly exciting, and we’re proud to support a business whose story and craftsmanship deserve this level of exposure.”

Launched in 2017, the TD Small Business Takeover was created to elevate local businesses by giving them access to one of New England’s largest and most visible platforms during a Bruins home game. Munson’s Chocolates marks the third and final takeover of the season, closing out the initiative with a story rooted in tradition, family, and local pride. Previous participants of the initiative include AJ Rose Carpets and Flooring, Clover, Red Apple Farms, Pan D'Avignon, Energy Shield of New Hampshire, Black Earth Composting, Day's Jewelers, The Barkery, Bay State Cruise Company and Sunbug Solar.

About Munson’s Chocolates

Founded in 1946, Munson’s Chocolates is a third‑generation, family‑owned business and Connecticut’s largest retail chocolate manufacturer. Known for its handcrafted chocolates, time‑honored recipes, and unwavering commitment to quality, Munson’s continues to delight customers with confections made the same way they have been for generations. Learn more at www.munsonschocolates.com.

About TD Bank

TD Bank is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE and TSX: TD), a leading financial services firm. TD Bank serves more than 10 million clients and has a network of approximately 1,050 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Carolinas and Florida. We support our clients and communities with a full range of retail, small business, and commercial banking products and services. We also offer customized private banking and wealth management services, a comprehensive suite of credit card products for consumers and businesses, and automotive vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank is one of the largest banks in the U.S. by assets and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are the oldest U.S.-based National Hockey League club and one of the league’s “Original Six” franchises, having recently celebrated its Centennial on December 1, 2024. The Bruins have remained one of the NHL’s most successful franchises throughout their history, ranking second in all-time wins and capturing six Stanley Cups (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011). Fifty-nine members of the organization have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, while 13 players have had their numbers retired by the organization, an honor reflected by the banners which hang from the rafters at TD Garden, where the team plays its home games. For more information about the Boston Bruins, please visit www.BostonBruins.com.

About TD Garden TD Garden, owned and operated by Delaware North, first opened its doors to the public on September 30, 1995. In the 30 years since, the venue has generated more than $365 million in direct economic impact to the Greater Boston region from its major national events alone, not including its high-profile Bruins and Celtics tenants. The arena has played host to countless marquee events, including the Democratic National Convention, NHL All-Star Game, NCAA Frozen Fours, NCAA Women’s Final Four, U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and ISU World Figure Skating Championships among others.