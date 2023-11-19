Frederic Scores Twice in Bruins' Win Over Canadiens

Charlie McAvoy gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 7:11 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer during a 5-on-3 power play.

Frederic made it 2-0 with 40 seconds left in the first, redirecting Brandon Carlo’s point shot out of the air and past Allen.

Pavel Zacha pushed it to 3-0 at 5:18 of the second period when his shot deflected off Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris’ stick and into the net.

“I don’t think we ever let up the gas there,” Zacha said. “I think we just didn’t really give them much.”

Frederic extended the lead again on a breakaway to make it 4-1 at 15:30.

“They just scored, so it was kind of not great timing on the penalty,” Frederic said. “Penalty is what it is, and you’re kind of sitting there, frustrated, and every time you’re in the box, you’re thinking you might get a breakaway. It’s never really happened, but you’re thinking what you’re going to do, and that’s kind of what I was thinking about.”