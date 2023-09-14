Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

PLYMOTUH, Mass. – Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said that the Black & Gold are likely to have a captain for the club’s Centennial year in 2023-24.

Speaking ahead of the 20th annual Boston Bruins Foundation golf tournament at Pinehills Golf Club, Boston’s bench boss said that while there is no timetable for the decision, the club is expecting that a player will don the ‘C’ this season.

“I think we are trending in the right direction towards having someone be our captain [this season],” said Montgomery. “We’ve had internal conversations and I think decisions will be made. I don’t know if there’s a timeline on that yet.

“We have enough real good leaders, where we could have a captain that would be leading us.”

Succeeding the likes of Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara will be no easy task for whoever takes over the role, but Montgomery is confident in the leadership that exists inside the Bruins dressing room.

“I mean, we lost a lot of leadership people last year. We didn’t just lose Bergy – we lost [David Krejci], we lost [Nick] Foligno, players that were especially important,” said Montgomery. “Everyone has watched those players, especially Bergy for years, and there’s a lot of players that have worn the Spoked-B for a long time and care about the culture and how we compete and we carry ourselves.”

Montgomery said that the Bruins’ next captain must embrace his own style of leadership, while making sure he remains committed to holding everyone around the team accountable.

“Someone that is confident in who they are, someone that isn’t afraid to put his arm around a teammate, and also hold a teammate accountable,” Montgomery said when asked what makes a good captain. “And also not afraid to come in my office and hold me accountable to what he believes in and make sure I’m doing the right thing for this organization.

“He’s the go between, between the players and the coaches, and he’s got to be comfortable communicating with everyone…and you guys [the media], being able to be there every day for you guys to have a source, as the pulse of the team, and who’s the leader of our team.”

Montgomery added that it will be an adjustment for everyone after having Bergeron as part of the leadership core for such an extended period of time.

“I’m going to have an adjustment with whoever the captain is because I had a relationship with Bergy that’s going to be different with them,” said Montgomery. “It’s no different than when you’re working at work. You have colleagues that you communicate with differently, and some you have to listen more to.

“With Bergeron it was 50/50, I may have to talk more with this person because they’re looking for a little more guidance than maybe Bergeron was because this is their first time being a captain of the Boston Bruins. That’s just working on your relationship, and both of you being open minded and communicating.”