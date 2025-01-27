McAvoy, Lindholm Return to Practice as Full Participants

BOSTON – It has been a pretty good couple days for No. 73.

Not only did Charlie McAvoy return to practice as a full participant on Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, but he also accomplished something much greater over the weekend.

The 27-year-old became a father for the first time.

McAvoy and his wife, Kiley, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Rhys Michael, early Sunday morning.

“Kiley did absolutely amazing. Everybody’s healthy, baby’s healthy. We’re really happy. There’s no words. We’re thrilled right now,” McAvoy said following Monday’s practice. “Timing, never good to get hurt. But where we are now, I got to be there and be able to support her. Hopefully we’ll be able to go home today and also get back to playing. All amazing things right now.”

McAvoy has missed the last six games due to injury, and while he was back at it with his teammates on Monday, he will sit out at least one more contest as he will not travel with the team to Buffalo for Tuesday’s matchup with the Sabres.

“I feel great. Today was nice to get to practice with the team and just check one of the last remaining boxes,” said McAvoy. “I’ll continue that process this afternoon and just making sure we’re OK with the doctors and stuff. Then we can meet these guys when they get back from Buffalo and just get back as fast as I can.

"But feeling good. It was exciting to be back out there with everybody. Kind of a whirlwind but good to be out there.”

The blue liner added that he should be fine to participate in the upcoming 4Nations Face-Off as part of Team USA.

“We knew relatively early on what we had going on and that it wasn’t going to be a problem for that,” said McAvoy. “It was just something that we needed to take care of and the timing was going to be fine. It sucks when you get hurt and you’ve got to take some time, but I’m doing great and life is good.”