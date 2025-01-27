McAvoy, Lindholm Return to Practice as Full Participants

Boston’s blue line could be getting a boost as defensemen near returns

BLUELINER
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – It has been a pretty good couple days for No. 73.

Not only did Charlie McAvoy return to practice as a full participant on Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, but he also accomplished something much greater over the weekend.

The 27-year-old became a father for the first time.

McAvoy and his wife, Kiley, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Rhys Michael, early Sunday morning.

“Kiley did absolutely amazing. Everybody’s healthy, baby’s healthy. We’re really happy. There’s no words. We’re thrilled right now,” McAvoy said following Monday’s practice. “Timing, never good to get hurt. But where we are now, I got to be there and be able to support her. Hopefully we’ll be able to go home today and also get back to playing. All amazing things right now.”

McAvoy has missed the last six games due to injury, and while he was back at it with his teammates on Monday, he will sit out at least one more contest as he will not travel with the team to Buffalo for Tuesday’s matchup with the Sabres.

“I feel great. Today was nice to get to practice with the team and just check one of the last remaining boxes,” said McAvoy. “I’ll continue that process this afternoon and just making sure we’re OK with the doctors and stuff. Then we can meet these guys when they get back from Buffalo and just get back as fast as I can.

"But feeling good. It was exciting to be back out there with everybody. Kind of a whirlwind but good to be out there.”

The blue liner added that he should be fine to participate in the upcoming 4Nations Face-Off as part of Team USA.

“We knew relatively early on what we had going on and that it wasn’t going to be a problem for that,” said McAvoy. “It was just something that we needed to take care of and the timing was going to be fine. It sucks when you get hurt and you’ve got to take some time, but I’m doing great and life is good.”

McAvoy speaks with the media after practice on Monday at WIA

Hampus Lindholm, out since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury, was also a full participant in practice for the first time since going down in St. Louis after taking a shot off the knee. Like McAvoy, he will not travel to Buffalo but is closing in on a return to game action.

“They won’t be traveling with us but a good sign that they’re both on the ice practicing with us…they participated in contact drills. They’re obviously moving in the right direction,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Lindholm has been skating with the team for the better part of a week, though he had been donning a maroon non-contact jersey.

“Feels good to be able to do some contact and get in those battles, it’s nice,” said Lindholm. “You’re excited to get out there and fight with the fellas. It’s been a long way, but I try to find ways to improve and hopefully can infuse some extra energy into the boys and also with my game when I get back there.

“The boys have been fighting hard. Can be a tough stretch here [down the stretch]. I hope I can be a big factor in us getting over the hump.”

Lindholm speaks with the media after practice on Monday at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Oliver Wahlstrom (illness) did not practice and will not travel to Buffalo. Mark Kastelic (upper-body) will remain sidelined as well.
  • Cole Koepke, who has missed the past five games due to injury, was a full participant in practice and is “an option” to return vs. the Sabres, per Sacco.

Sacco speaks with the media after practice on Monday at WIA

News Feed

David Pastrnak Named NHL First Star of the Week

Geekie Scores Twice in Third to Lift Bruins Past Colorado

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche

Korpisalo Shuts Out Former Team, Bruins Top Senators

Bruins Recall Michael DiPietro

Bruins Fall to Devils in First End of Back-to-Back

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils 

Prospects Report: Bussi, DiPietro Backbone P-Bruins to Big Week

Bruins Place Kastelic on IR; Recall Brown, Jones from Providence

Bruins Mourn Passing of Tom McVie

Coyle Scores Twice in Third as Bruins Rally Past Sharks

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Bruins Surrender Lead in Closing Minutes, Lose to Sens in Shootout

Need to Know: Bruins at Senators

Lindholm, Kastelic Return to Practice as Recoveries Progress

Pastrnak Posts Three Points as Bruins Defeat Lightning

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning