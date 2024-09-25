Marchand Makes Camp Debut as Full Participant

Bruins captain sheds non-contact jersey as recovery continues

MARCHY
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Brad Marchand practiced on Wednesday as a full participant for the first time this training camp as he continues his recovery from offseason surgery.

The Bruins’ captain underwent three procedures over the summer to repair a sports hernia, groin, and torn elbow tendon, causing him to miss the first week of on-ice sessions.

“I’m feeling good,” Marchand said following practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “It feels good to be out there with a non-contact jersey and be part of full practice. Hopefully as things progress here, get into a couple games by the end of camp and be ready for the season.”

The 36-year-old said his “fitness level feels fine” but his timing and pace still need some work as he gets back up to speed.

“It’s more of the pace of bodies coming at [you] and timing, making plays under pressure,” said Marchand. “You normally have 2-3 months to practice and have it consistently throughout the summer. It’s ramps up a little bit in camp, but your pace is there and your timing.

“Getting that back is a little bit off right now but every day I feel conditioning is catching up and is there. I don’t feel out of place in that. Something I can still continue to work on but I’m happy with where I’m at.”

Despite Marchand acknowledging there is work yet to be done, coach Jim Montgomery said that with the club’s leader back on the ice there was a noticeable uptick in intensity on Wednesday.

“Today, he wasn’t in a red jersey, which was nice…the first day [in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday], you really felt it and it just continues. It’s amazing how much energy and competitiveness he adds to practice all by himself.”

Marchand talks on Wednesday during Training Camp

That example, Montgomery said, is one for Boston’s young players to follow.

“It’s his competitive fire,” said Boston’s bench boss. “His second and third effort and fourth and eighth effort is beyond anything that I’ve seen on a regular day to day and that’s what separates him and that’s why he could be a fourth-line guy and Claude Julien would love him and he could grow into a top-six No. 1 power-play guy and [Bruce] Cassidy loved him and I come here and I inherit a great player and a great leader.”

Marchand, meanwhile, credited Montgomery with allowing the players to exhibit that competitive spirit during practice.

“I love being out there,” said Marchand. “One of the big things about our group is we’re competitive in practice. Tempo is usually high, especially in battle drills and compete drills. That’s where you want to show up. There’s always times in practice where maybe you’re a little sore or tired and you’re just trying to be clean in your reps.

“But in the compete drills, that’s where we all want to step up. It just seems like Monty’s done a good job integrating them at the right time. I think we’re all excited to be out there and get closer to the season.

Wait, There’s More

  • Montgomery said that some of the Bruins’ biggest stars will make their preseason debuts on Thursday night in New York, including Charlie McAvoy, Nikita Zadorov, and David Pastrnak. “You’re gonna start seeing our veteran players filter in,” he said. “Broadway’s the place for showtime, so expect to see Pastrnak in the lineup.”
  • Justin Brazeau, who scored in Tuesday night’s exhibition victory, missed Wednesday’s practice sessions. “Maintenance day,” said Montgomery. “We have some guys as camp goes on getting little tweaks. Pretty much everybody that you could ask for, there’s nothing serious…just a little bit of time and a little bit cautious. We hope to have a couple guys back by Saturday. Next week, everybody that hasn’t been part of practice will be back for sure.”

Montgomery talks on Wednesday during Camp

