Marchand Makes Camp Debut as Full Participant

BOSTON – Brad Marchand practiced on Wednesday as a full participant for the first time this training camp as he continues his recovery from offseason surgery.

The Bruins’ captain underwent three procedures over the summer to repair a sports hernia, groin, and torn elbow tendon, causing him to miss the first week of on-ice sessions.

“I’m feeling good,” Marchand said following practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “It feels good to be out there with a non-contact jersey and be part of full practice. Hopefully as things progress here, get into a couple games by the end of camp and be ready for the season.”

The 36-year-old said his “fitness level feels fine” but his timing and pace still need some work as he gets back up to speed.

“It’s more of the pace of bodies coming at [you] and timing, making plays under pressure,” said Marchand. “You normally have 2-3 months to practice and have it consistently throughout the summer. It’s ramps up a little bit in camp, but your pace is there and your timing.

“Getting that back is a little bit off right now but every day I feel conditioning is catching up and is there. I don’t feel out of place in that. Something I can still continue to work on but I’m happy with where I’m at.”

Despite Marchand acknowledging there is work yet to be done, coach Jim Montgomery said that with the club’s leader back on the ice there was a noticeable uptick in intensity on Wednesday.

“Today, he wasn’t in a red jersey, which was nice…the first day [in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday], you really felt it and it just continues. It’s amazing how much energy and competitiveness he adds to practice all by himself.”