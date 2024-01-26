Marchand Continues Milestone-Filled Campaign 

Marchand, who was named the club’s 27th captain before this season, has also registered several other milestones this season. The Nova Scotia native moved into fifth on the B’s all-time points list earlier this month and shortly after became the fifth player in club history with 900 career points. Marchand also became the eighth player in club history with 500 assists back in November.

“It is special to see,” said Marchand, who is now just seven goals shy of passing Rick Middleton for fourth on Boston’s all-time list and four assists shy of seventh on the team’s all-time list. “But again, it’s just because when you’re fortunate enough to be part of great teams and an organization this long, you kind of just happen to fall in there.”

The Boston captain credited those that came before him for setting a standard that has allowed the Bruins to have so much success throughout his entire 15-year career with the team.

“You learn to buy in and it allows everyone to have success and that’s one of the things that you learn very early here is you come in and you buy in and you do the right things, be a part of a winning team, a winning culture,” said Marchand. “It’s fun to come to the rink every day. You have a lot of success throughout the lineup.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said Boston’s success begins with No. 63.

“It’s the character and the culture of we complete hard, we have great second and third effort,” Montgomery said of Boston’s response in its overtime win in Ottawa. “sOur captain is the epitome of hard work.”

Marchand added that he feels privileged to have developed relationships with many of the legendary figures he has joined among the Bruins’ all-time ranks.

“I grew up idolizing them and idolized the way – as I’ve gotten to know them – the way that they carry themselves, the legacy that they’ve left, how important it is for them to continue to be part of the organization and give back and teach the young guys,” said Marchand. “Just some of the conversations I’ve had with some of those guys speaks volumes to who they are as people and what makes them great leaders and great players.

“You can see the competitive edge that they have. When you speak to them, they speak about the way they played, their experiences, so [it’s great] to be able to sit there and talk to these guys and see their names on the list.”

Ultimately, however, Marchand has one goal on his mind, and individual stats are not at the forefront.

“[The goal milestone is] something I’m very proud of but I just don’t get caught up in it because I feel like I have a lot of time left,” said Marchand. “At the end of the day, when I retire and I hang them up then maybe I’ll look up and see what’s been accomplished but the goal every year is not to win certain scoring stats, it’s about winning the last game.

“It’s part of the process but when you do sit back and look at it, it’s special. I do feel very fortunate.”