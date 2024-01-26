Marchand Continues Milestone-Filled Campaign 

OTTAWA – Brad Marchand arrived in Boston well over a decade ago now.
And when he did, he took note of the Bruins legends that helped build a culture of passion, commitment, respect, and winning.
From Milt Schmidt to Johnny Bucyk to Bobby Orr to Ray Bourque to Cam Neely the winger – who learned under the tutelage of Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron – Marchand had plenty of Black & Gold legends to look up to.
But never once did he think he’d end up in their company.
“Obviously coming in here, you know all those guys and you’ve seen what they’ve done and what they’ve left behind, but you don’t ever imagine when you walk into an organization like this being in those conversations or on those lists,” said Marchand.
Marchand, however, has very much entered those conversations – more and more, it seems, with each passing week.
On Thursday night against Ottawa, the 35-year-old notched the overtime winner in Boston’s 3-2 victory over the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre and with it passed Bourque to move into sole possession of fifth place on the Bruins’ all-time goals list with the 396th of his career.
“I try not to think too much about it, but it is special,” said Marchand. “I never thought that my career would come this far and some of the things that have gone on would have happened. I’ve been extremely fortunate and very lucky to be a part of a group that’s had a lot of success and a lot of phenomenal guys to learn from.
“That starts with previous generations and the guys that have built a culture here that you want to come in and be part of.”