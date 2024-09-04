Marchand Back on Ice Recovering from Offseason Surgeries

BOSTON – In some ways, it’s hard to imagine that Brad Marchand’s mentality as a 22-year-old rookie is similar to that of his current mindset as a 36-year-old captain.

But, as he explains it, the parallels become clear.

As the body begins to slow and the skill starts to diminish, a player must, once again, prove that he belongs at hockey’s highest level. If he doesn’t, no matter how much he has accomplished, the end result is not likely to be in his favor.

“It’s completely different…it is, but it's also, in a lot of ways, the same,” Marchand explained following the first Bruins captains practice of the fall at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning. “I feel like as you get older…feel like you almost need to establish yourself like a young guy again. There’s so much talk these days about as you get older you can't play and teams don't want or don't like guys that are in the 30s or mid 30s, whatever it is.

“And it's almost like you need to reestablish every year that you know you belong, and as a young guy coming in, you need to earn your spot every day, you need to show that you're a good pro and that you can compete at this level and you can deal with the schedule and the challenge that come with being an NHL player… and you need to earn it.

“As you get older, everyone's trying to push you out…I'm definitely a lot more comfortable coming in and understanding what it's like, what's expected…but in the same sense, you know you need to reestablish every single year you come in…and these young bucks aren't going to take my job.”

Marchand is set for his 16th season with the Black & Gold and second as the club’s captain. It is the first time in some seven years that the winger enters the fall with some uncertainty surrounding his contract – which is set to expire at season’s end – though he is not letting that situation loom over his approach to camp.

“You need to look every year to not get comfortable,” said Marchand. “It's very easy, especially as you get older…when you've been around for a long time, you've accomplished a lot of things you want to accomplish, you feel comfortable in your financial situation and to want to be around the house more, be with the kids, be involved in sports and activities, not be at the rink or the gym as often, and that's where guys slip.

“The biggest factor is understanding that every year, guys are coming in and gunning for jobs. And it doesn't matter who you are, they're just as happy to take my spot as anyone else's…understanding where the risks lie, and being comfortable, and trying to push that off as far as you possibly can, where eventually I’ll be on the team when the time comes and not some young buck.”