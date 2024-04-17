Linus Ullmark Named Bruins Nominee for 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, April 17, the 32 nominees for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, with Linus Ullmark as the Bruins' nominee.

The Trophy is presented to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." The award was named in honor of Frank "King" Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador.

Nominees are selected by their respective NHL teams, and the winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider all nominees’ inspiration, involvement and impact to making a difference in the community.

Previous Bruins nominees to win the award include Patrice Bergeron (2013), Dave Poulin (1993) and Ray Bourque (1992).

Since joining the Bruins in 2021, Ullmark has been an active member in the community through team events and external initiatives. This season, Ullmark has participated in events such as the team’s annual toy shopping, hospital visits and charitable meet and greets. Following his Halloween visit at Boston Children’s Hospital in October, Ullmark brought pediatric patients to TD Garden to experience a Bruins home game and hosted a meet and greet with them after the game.

In light of the Bruins Centennial, Ullmark also helped create and raffle off custom goalie masks inspired by different eras of Bruins hockey. This initiative has raised over $34,000 for charity in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation.

Ullmark has used his social media platform to highlight philanthropic organizations and connect with fans in a meaningful way. He is an ambassador for AjaBajaCancer, a Swedish nonprofit organization that helps to support families affected by childhood cancer. Notably this year, Ullmark connected with Simon, a Special Olympics goalie from Sweden who is a fan of his and the Bruins through X (formerly Twitter). In response, he sent a signed jersey, Bruins merchandise and a personalized video to Simon.

The complete list of 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler

Arizona Coyotes: Nick Bjugstad

Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Andrew Mangiapane

Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin

Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nicholas Paul

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey