In the System: Simpson Leading the Way in USHL

Europe

Kirill Yemelyanov has tallied seven goals and seven assists through 14 games this season with Yaroslavl Loko Jr. of the Russian Junior Hockey League. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

Providence has won four straight to open the 2025-26. The P-Bruins posted five goals in each of their two contests last weekend and are averaging 4.75 goals per game to begin the campaign. Providence defeated Bridgeport, 5-3, on the road last Friday, before powering past Hartford, 5-2, at home on Saturday.

Defenseman Billy Sweezey, who scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s win over Hartford, explained why the team has been clicking offensively.

“Everyone’s buying in. It really starts with the forecheck,” said Sweezey after Saturday’s win. “The forwards have been unbelievable. They’re pressuring the defense hard. That’s contributing straight to our offense and they’re capitalizing on it, which has been great.”

Forward Riley Tufte posted five points in the two games this weekend. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native, tallied twice and added an assist in last Friday’s victory at Bridgeport, before notching a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over Hartford. Tufte’s first tally on Friday came 36 seconds into the game, while the other was one of Providence’s three goals on the power play in the contest.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his power forward’s performance.

“I was all over Tufts [Tufte] this morning about going to the net,” said Mougenel following Friday’s victory at Bridgeport. “I think he listened to me tonight and got rewarded. It was a really good game from Tufts. It’s what he needed.”

Providence Captain Patrick Brown posted a four-point weekend. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native recorded a goal and an assist in Friday’s win and posted two assists in Saturday’s victory. Brown has also notched a team-high 13 shots through four games this season.

Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot netted his first goal of the season just 3:39 into the opening frame on Saturday, hammering a one-time from the point off a feed from Fabian Lysell. The Mascouche, Quebec, native also recorded an assist in the contest, and totals three points on the season.