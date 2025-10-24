In the System: Simpson Leading the Way in USHL

Hagens notches first two goals of season for No. 9 Boston College

By Jordan Conn / BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Juniors

Forward Cooper Simpson posted two goals and an assist in The Youngstown Phantoms’ 4-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers last Saturday night. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native scored back-to-back goals in the second frame, including the game-winning goal, after assisting on Youngstown’s tally in the first period. Simpson is tied for the team lead with 15 points (5G, 10A) through 11 games this season and is also tied for first in USHL scoring . The forward was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

NCAA

  • Forward James Hagens scored his first two goals of the season in No. 9 ranked Boston College’s 5-1 victory at Rensselaer. The Hauppauge, New York, native leads the Eagles with five points (2G, 3A) through four games this season. Hagens was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Defenseman Elliott Groenewold notched a goal and two assists in a three-point weekend for No. 6 ranked Quinnipiac against No. 10 ranked Maine. The Bellows Falls, Vermont, native scored the first of the Bobcats’ two tallies in the third period of a 4-4 tie on Friday night, then added an assist in the team’s 4-0 victory on Saturday. Groenewold was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Kirill Yemelyanov has tallied seven goals and seven assists through 14 games this season with Yaroslavl Loko Jr. of the Russian Junior Hockey League. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

Providence has won four straight to open the 2025-26. The P-Bruins posted five goals in each of their two contests last weekend and are averaging 4.75 goals per game to begin the campaign. Providence defeated Bridgeport, 5-3, on the road last Friday, before powering past Hartford, 5-2, at home on Saturday.

Defenseman Billy Sweezey, who scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s win over Hartford, explained why the team has been clicking offensively.

“Everyone’s buying in. It really starts with the forecheck,” said Sweezey after Saturday’s win. “The forwards have been unbelievable. They’re pressuring the defense hard. That’s contributing straight to our offense and they’re capitalizing on it, which has been great.”

Forward Riley Tufte posted five points in the two games this weekend. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native, tallied twice and added an assist in last Friday’s victory at Bridgeport, before notching a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over Hartford. Tufte’s first tally on Friday came 36 seconds into the game, while the other was one of Providence’s three goals on the power play in the contest.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his power forward’s performance.

“I was all over Tufts [Tufte] this morning about going to the net,” said Mougenel following Friday’s victory at Bridgeport. “I think he listened to me tonight and got rewarded. It was a really good game from Tufts. It’s what he needed.”

Providence Captain Patrick Brown posted a four-point weekend. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native recorded a goal and an assist in Friday’s win and posted two assists in Saturday’s victory. Brown has also notched a team-high 13 shots through four games this season.

Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot netted his first goal of the season just 3:39 into the opening frame on Saturday, hammering a one-time from the point off a feed from Fabian Lysell. The Mascouche, Quebec, native also recorded an assist in the contest, and totals three points on the season.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below:

