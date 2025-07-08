From the Beginning, Zellers Had Eyes Set on Hockey

A Visit to Boston

That mindset was on full display some two weeks before Development Camp, as Zellers had his eyes set on being ready for anything that was set to come his way – especially the vaunted bike test conducted by the team’s performance staff.

After an early morning three-on-three skate at a rink in nearby St. Louis Park, Zellers – almost daily – headed to the home of a local strength coach for an hour-long off-ice workout that, in addition to weight training, included some test runs on a stationary bike.

“I heard there’s a pretty tough bike test there, so I’m on the bike three times a week,” said Zellers. “Hopefully I’ll put up some good numbers.”

Zellers did just fine on the bike once Development Camp arrived and made sure to soak in all he could about the Bruins organization while at Warrior Ice Arena.

“I think it’s a great thing, being able to come in, they can see where your Development is at halfway through the summer,” Zellers said last week in Brighton. “They can put test scores on you, see how you do after years and years. It’s always great coming in here meeting everyone, meeting the coaching staff and getting your feet wet with the organization for new guys like me and new draft picks.

“Guys come in during the summer and kind of get your competitive juices flowing a little bit. In the summertime, you’re not doing too much, so it’s nice to come in here and put the work in in Boston.”

One thing Zellers made sure to zero in on during Development Camp: attention to detail.

“Everyone in the NHL is very detailed in what they do, whether it’s off the ice, on the ice, sleep, recovery,” said Zellers. “A lot of the guys’ details and all the coaching staff is detailed, so just honing in on my details and being detailed with everything I do and making sure I do it with a purpose not just to get it done.

“It’s good coming in here and knowing what you have to work on the rest of the summer and going into school or wherever you’re going. It’s great to get a baseline of where you’re at right now and where you want to be at.”

Bruins Player Development Coordinator Adam McQuaid said that in addition to Zellers’ obvious on-ice talents, his off-ice persona and approach was just as impressive.

“Right off the hop, the first time I talked to him in person, I was like, ‘Have I spent a ton of time with this kid somewhere else?’ He’s super easy to talk to. You feel like you’ve known him. It’s easy that way,” said McQuaid. “You can tell right away that he’s fitting right into the group. Just his on-ice, natural instinct for scoring, he doesn’t need a lot of opportunities and he capitalizes on them. I think he’s driven that way.

“I’ve seen some competitive edge to him…he has a little fire to him. Continuing to grow and fill out physically will be really important, but he’s a player that obviously our scouts identified and were excited to add to our group and we’re really excited to have him.”

Zellers was not the only high-end prospect on hand in Brighton last week, as first-round pick James Hagens also made his Black & Gold debut. It’s a duo that the Bruins hope will thrive together on Causeway Street in the not-so-distant future.

“He’s a great kid, great to talk to,” Zellers said of Hagens. “He’s a funny kid too. It’s always nice coming to these camps and learning from younger guys, older guys, guys like James who I’ve known for a while. It’s nice coming here and picking guys’ brains.

“I think he could be the steal of the Draft when you look back in 10-15 years. I was happy the Bruins were able to get him and hopefully I can play with him at some point in the future.”