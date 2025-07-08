From the Beginning, Zellers Had Eyes Set on Hockey

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – The Zellers family had a decision to make.
Kurt and Kim were debating whether to finish the basement of their suburban Minneapolis home when a friend recommended a new toy for their young, hockey-crazed son, Will.
It was not just an ordinary toy, it was a rather large one that was set to take up quite a bit of real estate.
“We used to build an outdoor rink in the back, but it’s not always easy to get out there with the snow,” said Kurt Zellers. “A friend of mine that I coached with on one of Will’s team was like, ‘Hey, there’s this really cool ‘Sniper’s Edge’ thing, it’s like a big tarp.’
“I said, ‘OK, I can probably put that up in the basement.’”
It was then that the Zellers had their verdict – the basement project was on hold in favor of an indoor shooting gallery.
“That was 12 years ago,” said Kurt. “And it just stuck.”
It stuck alright, thanks in large part to Will, who would spend hours upon hours smacking pucks off the tarp and into the net. His father estimates that Will would shoot 10,000 pucks a summer in the basement.
“The Malcolm Gladwell thing, 10,000 [hours]…” Kurt Zellers said of the Canadian author’s suggestion that 10,000 hours of practice makes you an expert in any field. “He was doing 10,000 pucks when he was our little guy Benny’s age, 11-12 years old. He was shooting 10,000 pucks in the summer.”
That drive, no doubt, helped Will Zellers become one of the finest goal-scoring prospects in hockey. It also made him a hot commodity this past March when the Bruins acquired him from Colorado at the trade deadline as part of the Charlie Coyle deal.
“We were really excited to see the trade. Colorado’s a great program, have a lot of respect for that,” said Kurt Zellers. “Boston’s a great town, a great program. Love to see him be a part of the next generation and that next wave of players coming in.”
For the Black & Gold, it was boon to snatch up Zellers, who was coming off a season in which he set the USHL’s single-season goals record with 44.
“Will Zellers is one of the top scorers in the USHL, another player that we specifically had gone after and targeted to add,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in March following the trade.