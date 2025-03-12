Bruins Rally with Three Goals in Third to Take Down Florida

Pastrnak cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:56 of the third period. He took a centering pass from Casey Mittelstadt as he was cutting across the crease and roofed a shot over Bobrovsky's left leg.

Pastrnak created the power play by drawing a tripping penalty on Seth Jones at 8:22.

“I think the power play got us a big goal, which was nice, because it has been struggling at times,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “So, that gave us a lift, and we carried some momentum after that. ... What we did tonight gives our guys some hope and belief.”

It was the first power-play goal Florida had allowed in seven games (22 opportunities).

“I think [Boston] played us as hard as the last two or three teams that we played,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “There are a bunch of teams who are four or five points out, and they’re all right there fighting.”

Lohrei tied it 2-2 at 13:51, intercepting a clearing pass from Kulikov in the high slot and shooting glove side on Bobrovsky.

“Winning is always satisfying," Lohrei said. “It shows a lot of what we have in here. We’re never going to give up. We know where we’re at, and we’re just going to keep fighting."

Zacha gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 16:43. He scored five-hole with a one-timer from the left circle off a backhand pass from Pastrnak through the legs of Samoskevich below the goal line.

“It was a great play from 'Pasta,' who was kind of protecting us back there," Zacha said. "I knew he was looking for me, and I just tried to get open."