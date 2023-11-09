Feeling Grateful, Lauko Returns to Practice

BOSTON – Jakub Lauko has a new perspective on things.

Roughly two weeks ago, the feisty winger nearly had his hockey career ended when the skate of Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson came millimeters away from cutting his eye during a freak play along the boards in Chicago.

Fortunately, the blade did not do any lasting physical damage, though it caused a gnarly cut to the right of the 23-year-old’s left eye and left him with several orbital fractures. The immediate aftermath of the incident also left Lauko in a state of shock and panic.

“I kind of saw the skate coming, something, I didn’t know what was there. I realized it was a skate,” said Lauko, who eye was swollen shut for some time after the cut. “First thing that happened is my eye went pitch black. My first reaction was that I lost the eye, so I kind of went into panic mode. I was shaking…even in the locker room, the trainers told me, ‘it missed the eye, it missed the eye,’ but I was in shock kind of.

“It was hard to get through the emotion because it’s one of your senses and I think the most important one…to be honest, I started crying in the trainers’ room because there was a lot of emotion around. I’ve said a few times now, I’m very, very grateful that it missed the eye by millimeters.”