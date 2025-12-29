Is Heritage Hall ADA accessible?
FAQ Heritage Hall 2026 - Accessibility
- Yes, it is a fully accessible space with open caption on all the digital assets.
Are service dogs allowed?
- Service dogs that are trained to provide services and tasks for persons with disabilities are permitted. Support or companion animals are not permitted.
Are strollers allowed in Heritage Hall?
- If necessary, guests may bring strollers to the arena. On Games Day strollers are not allowed on the concourse, or in arena seating and must be checked at the Guest Services Office on Level 4, near Loge 4. TD Garden is not responsible for any lost, stolen, or damaged strollers.
Are restrooms available in Heritage Hall? Are they ADA accessible?
- Yes, there are ADA accessible restrooms in Heritage Hall.