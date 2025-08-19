FAQ Heritage Hall 2025 - Accessibility

If you are accessing Boston Bruins Heritage Hall in the two hours before Boston Bruins home games, you should proceed directly to Boston Bruins Heritage Hall located on Level 2 of TD Garden. If you have access to the Boston Garden Society (BGS) elevators through your Boston Bruins game ticket, you can enter through the Boston Garden Society branded elevators. The BGS elevators can be found on Level 1 inside North Station and Levels P1-P4 in the North Station Garage. If you have Loge or Balcony tickets, you can access the Boston Bruins Heritage Hall entrance by taking the escalators located outside in The Hub on Causeway up to Level 2 and entering through the Boston Garden Society entrance (far right door). There will be signs pointing to the entrance.

If you are accessing Heritage Hall on a non game day, please use Hub escalators to enter via Level 2.