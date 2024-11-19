BOSTON -- The Columbus Blue Jackets scored two short-handed goals in a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday.
Bruins Fall to Blue Jackets in Third Straight Loss
Boston allows two shorthanded goals in 5-1 setback to Columbus
Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth each scored on the penalty kill, and Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for Columbus (7-9-2), which has won two of its past three (2-1-0). Sean Monahan had two assists.
“There’s no question that you get those two [short-handed] goals, it’s like it gives you a boost forward,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “Certainly helped us in that area, no question. But we liked how we killed all night, besides scoring, obviously.”
Charlie Coyle scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for Boston (8-9-3), which has lost three straight (0-2-1).
“We just keep building,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We just keep demanding that we get to the level that we need to get to.”
Dmitri Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:17 of the first period. He took a lead pass from Monahan and scored on a breakaway as he was tripped from behind by Brandon Carlo, who bundled the puck into the net while trying to make a defensive play.
“It’s not acceptable to have the same mistakes and same things over and over,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “It starts with our compete level. We have it throughout periods, but then we have other moments where we think we’re a skill team, and that’s not us. We have to understand our identity.”
Olivier made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 10:39, skating through the right side of the offensive zone before cutting in and slipping a backhand through Swayman’s five-hole.
“It just tells us that guys were ready to go,” Olivier said. “And no matter what kind of hand you’re dealt, just deal with it and try to make the best of it. And that’s what we did tonight.”
James van Riemsdyk pushed it to 3-0 at 19:28, redirecting Zach Werenski’s wrist shot from the left circle past Swayman.
“I think there’s habits that I could be better at,” Swayman said. “There’s experiences that I could use to my advantage, but you know, tough times don’t last, tough people do. So that’s my mindset. Tomorrow’s a new day, I’m [going to] win it.”
Coyle cut it to 3-1 at 14:30 of the second period with Boston’s first power-play goal since Nov. 3, taking a pass from Justin Brazeau from behind the net and beating Merzlikins with a snap shot in front.
“I need to do my part, hold myself accountable, be responsible and be better,” Coyle said. “As a leader, as a player, we can all be better. … We’re not winning games. You got to look in the mirror, first and foremost, and that’s definitely what I’m doing because I know I can be better.”
Danforth extended it to 4-1 at 7:19 of the third period. Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei mishandled a pass at the blue line, which Cole Sillinger picked up and took the other way before centering it to Danforth for a tap-in at the right post off a short-handed 2-on-1 rush.
“Cole, he’s got his head up the whole way. I know he sees me coming,” Danforth said. “I just tapped it in, it was an open net. I went back to the left side with it too, so it was a great play by Cole. He’s obviously such a great player. He’s fun to play with on the [penalty kill]. He’s a smart player, so he makes my job easier.”
Monahan set up Yegor Chinakhov for a one-timer at the bottom of the left circle after a battle in the left corner for the 5-1 final at 14:10.
“After [the] first save, you start feeling the game,” Merzlikins said. “And then comes the second one, which was big as well, and we just start feeling. This is a great building to play [in]. I love it here. It’s nice to be here and play, and they’re a good team: fast, physical. It’s a great win here.”
NOTES: Columbus scored multiple short-handed goals in a game for the sixth time in franchise history and first since Dec. 31, 2022. … Werenski (316 points in 504 games) had an assist and moved within one point of David Vyborny (317 in 543 games) for fifth on the Blue Jackets’ all-time points list. … Coyle’s power-play goal ended a 0-for-24 drought for Boston on the man-advantage.