Necas, Drury debut with Avalanche in loss to Bruins

The forwards were acquired Friday in a three-team trade also involving the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks that sent Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes.

Necas played on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin, and had two shots on goal and was minus-3 in 25:08 of ice time. Drury was the center on a line with Ross Colton and Logan O'Connor, and did not have a shot on goal in 15:04.

"It was quite crazy, and I didn't get much sleep last night, but it's great to meet these guys and I'm really excited about that," Necas said.

Drury agreed.

"It was a pretty crazy swing," he said. "It was a weird last day … when you're in the NHL, you've got be ready for things like this no matter what the situation is and just be ready to play. Obviously, it was tough to lose and it's never fun, but we have another game [Sunday], so we've got to be ready to bounce back against the Rangers."

Morgan Geekie scored twice, and David Pastrnak had goal and two assists for the Bruins (25-20-6), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in his return to the lineup after missing one game with a minor upper-body injury suffered in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

"It's something we wanted to monitor and get solved pretty quickly," Swayman said of the injury. "The trainers worked their magic, and I was able to get back out there today and feel really good … (Friday) was a good practice to get back into a rhythm, feel the puck, see plays develop, and I was able to watch our game against Ottawa as well, so visually learning allows me to get back on the ice and hopefully to have a seamless transition."