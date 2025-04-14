Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 14, the following roster transactions:

The team has recalled forward John Farinacci and defenseman Frederic Brunet from Providence on an emergency basis; assigned forward Riley Duran and defenseman Michael Callahan to Providence.

Farinacci, 24, has appeared in 57 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward has skated in 128 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 21 goals and 54 assists for 75 points. Among active Providence skaters, he ranks third in assists this season. The Red Bank, New Jersey native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Brunet, 21, has appeared in 68 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording five goals and 19 assists for 24 points. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound defenseman has skated in 117 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points. He currently leads active Providence blueliners in scoring, The Gatineau, Quebec native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Duran, 23, made his NHL debut with Boston on April 10 against Chicago and has appeared in two games with the club this season. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound forward has also skated in 58 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 12 goals and four assists for 16 points. He has played in 69 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 14 goals and six assists for 20 points. The Woburn, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 25, made his NHL debut with Boston on Jan. 14 against Tampa Bay and has appeared in 17 games with the club this season, recording one goal. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has also skated in 43 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying one goal and seven assists for eight points. He has played in 183 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 28 assists for 35 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.