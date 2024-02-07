Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames cruise past Bruins

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, Nazem Kadri had three assists and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for Calgary (23-22-5).

“A pack of hyenas can take down a lion,” Kadri said. “So that’s the type of mentality that we need, is playing as a team and everyone chipping in. When we do that, we can accomplish great things.”

Pavel Zacha scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for Boston (31-10-9), which had won seven of its previous eight games (7-1-0).

“I just didn’t think we were good,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “Our effort was poor. Obviously as a staff, you look inward and you look at our preparation. You always think, as a coach, your preparation was good, but obviously, it wasn’t good enough. A lot of mental mistakes, a lot of physical mistakes, and that’s the lack of real good preparation. Individually and collectively.”

Kuzmenko gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:20 of the first period, finishing off Huberdeau’s cross-ice pass. The goal came just after Markstrom stopped Bruins forward Charlie Coyle on a short-handed breakaway.

“To me, that’s a turning point, for sure,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “And then our power play getting two [goals]. … That’s a real positive for us because even the one we didn’t score at the end of the game, it was dangerous. It looked good, and that’s something that we want to keep seeing.”

Connor Zary made it 2-0 at 13:01 of the first, driving across the crease and scoring on the backhand around Swayman.