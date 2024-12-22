Marchand Extends Point Streak to 9 as Bruins Edge Sabres

JJ Peterka scored, and James Reimer made 16 saves for Buffalo (11-19-4), which lost its 13th straight game (0-10-3).

“I thought we deserved better,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “We didn’t quite make the ‘next’ play offensively. … I think when it’s going bad, it goes bad.”

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin did not play after he returned on Friday from a seven-game absence due to a back injury, but Ruff said his absence was planned.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 18:15 of the third period with a power-play goal, firing off a one-timer from Pastrnak.

“It’s definitely a good look. It’s one of those shots that’s tough to pass up, for sure,” Geekie said. “So just try to get more in that shooter’s mentality and not pass those up.”

Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:15 of the first period. Reimer made the initial stop on Coyle’s breakaway from out of the penalty box, but Coyle poked the puck through while laying on the ice.

“My eyes lit up,” Coyle said. “That’s never happened to me. But take an offensive zone penalty, you’re just hoping those guys kill it off, and they did a great job. That was probably the only good part about it was us capitalizing on the other end. But it’s a testament to the guys who bailed me out and then put me in the position to try to help the team.”